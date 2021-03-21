ESPORT
Defense key for PBA rookie

Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - March 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra rookie Brian Enriquez knows that to survive in the PBA, defense has to be a major part of what he can do and it’s high in his priority list of things to work on before the season opens next month. Enriquez, 25, was picked first on the second round in last Sunday’s draft and said he didn’t think he would go that soon but embraced it as a blessing.

“I hope to be a good fit,” said the 6-3 Enriquez. “Coach Tim (Cone) talked to me about my role, that I’d be developed to play one but I could also play two and three or even four when we play small. I like to think the game and I know at the PBA level, it’s important to use what’s in between the ears. My goal is to take the big jump in improving my defense so I can match up against the best players on the other team.” Enriquez honed his skills playing a year at the University of Minnesota Crookston, another year at St. Louis Community College and two seasons at Williams Woods University in Missouri. He got used to battling bigger opponents by playing smart. Now, Enriquez is ready to showcase his skills in the PBA.

“Initially, I see Brian playing multiple positions, filling in as a guard or a wing, depending on the need of the moment but eventually, we expect to groom him as an initiator in our offense, the equivalent in our system would be point guard,” said Cone. “We also see him as a possible premier defensive wing stopper, something we’ve missed since we lost Sol Mercado. We like his size and especially, his strength plus we feel he’ll be a great teammate and chemistry guy.”

Enriquez was born in Los Angeles to Filipino parents and is the oldest of three boys. His father Buck is from Bulacan, migrated to the US in his early teens and works in logistics. His mother Edith is a physical therapist from Quezon City and manages hospices in southern California. After graduating from La Mirada High School, Enriquez was invited by then San Beda coach Jamike Jarin to join the Red Lions during a scouting trip to L.A. arranged by a Fil-Am platform called Tumakbo. Enriquez had never been to the Philippines and would’ve gone alone if he joined San Beda so his parents decided to finish his education in the US. After five years, Jarin reached out to Enriquez once more, this time to play for UE in a one-and-done UAAP deal. Enriquez visited Manila for the first time to arrange his transfer last year but the pandemic got in the way. He went back to L.A. then last January, returned to apply for the PBA draft.

Enriquez said as a student of the game, he watches players closely and learns from their best moves. “Steve Nash’s playmaking is special, the way he creates angles with his passing,” he said. “Kobe Bryant’s my idol and I try to incorporate his mentality into my game. James Harden’s step-back is amazing.”

Jarin, now Phoenix assistant coach, said Enriquez resembles Ryan Reyes in style.  The other day, Enriquez reported for his first Ginebra practice and worked out in a cluster with Japeth Aguilar, Mark Caguioa and Christian Standhardinger. “Looking forward to learn from these vets,” he said. “Chris is a really good dude, gave me a lot of pointers on my first day.” Enriquez is on track for his PBA debut.

