ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
ArkAngel, BREN Esports fall in regional finals of Valorant Masters Stage 1
Philippine squads ArkAngel and BREN Esports both fell to their respective opponents on Friday during the regional finals of Valorant Masters Stage 1
PPGL Facebook Page

ArkAngel, BREN Esports fall in regional finals of Valorant Masters Stage 1

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 5:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine teams ArkAngel and BREN Esports lost to KPC and Boom Esports, respectively, in the regional finals of Stage 1 of Valorant Masters Southeast Asia on Friday.

In a best-of-three match, ArkAngel were foiled quickly by the Taiwan-Hong Kong stage champions KPC, 0-2. In the first map, KPC had a dominating lead, 13-7, while the second map had ArkAngel learning from their mistakes and putting in a valiant effort. But they fell short once again and were eliminated, 10-13.

Bren Esports forced a deciding Game Three but eventually fell to Indonesia's Boom Esports, 1-2.

The first map was a showcase of both teams' skill as they traded points, but the Indonesian team eventually took the map, 13-9. The second map showed Bren Esports' mastery of the game as they secured a dominant victory, 13-3, to force a decider map.

The final map, however, yielded the same score, unfortunately in favor of the Indonesian team as BREN Esports was eliminated, 3-13.

The Valorant Champions Tour is Riot Games' first global tournament for Valorant. 

It features three stages scattered throughout the year that will eventually yield to Valorant Champions where the first Valorant Global Champion will be crowned.

Though the Philippine representatives failed to bag the crown in Stage 1, Valorant Challengers Philippines will be back for Stage 2, and we might get to see a Philippine team win it all.

ESPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Quoting Filipino rapper Loonie's song Kalmado Part 1, Sotto seemed to have a message for his doubters.
Sports
fbfb
Big J making good progress
Big J making good progress
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Basketball icon Robert Jaworski is “making good progress” after catching pneumonia last year.
Sports
fbfb
Jazz back in tune, Magic down Nets despite Irving's 43 points
Jazz back in tune, Magic down Nets despite Irving's 43 points
6 hours ago
The Jazz, stung by a 131-122 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday, bounced back by the skin of their teeth as Raptors...
Sports
fbfb
Jaworski dealing with symptoms from &lsquo;non-threatening blood abnormality,&rsquo; says kin
Jaworski dealing with symptoms from ‘non-threatening blood abnormality,’ says kin
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a statement released by the family Friday, Jaworski's family revealed the 75-year-old's condition after battling pneumonia...
Sports
fbfb
Murray takes over late as Nuggets win in OT; McCollum scores 32 in Portland return
Murray takes over late as Nuggets win in OT; McCollum scores 32 in Portland return
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After hitting a side-step 3-pointer to force overtime, Murray took over in the extra period and scored seven out of the Nuggets'...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Davao Occidental on brink of MPBL Lakan title
Davao Occidental on brink of MPBL Lakan title
By John Bryan Ulanday | 59 minutes ago
The Tigers banked on a strong 41-27 start then weathered the Knights’ late-game rally to erect a 2-1 series lead for...
Sports
fbfb
These &lsquo;memorabilia godfathers&rsquo; made owning an authentic piece of sports history easier
Exclusive
These ‘memorabilia godfathers’ made owning an authentic piece of sports history easier
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Enter the hobby of collecting sports memorabilia — a unique way of getting one-of-a-kind sports goodies that are not...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines not ruling out skipping Vietnam SEAG amid pandemic
Philippines not ruling out skipping Vietnam SEAG amid pandemic
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
In fact, the PBA legend thinks there’s still a chance the Olympics set July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan may be called...
Sports
fbfb
Jack Animam dominates anew in another win for unbeaten Shih Hin in Taiwan league
Jack Animam dominates anew in another win for unbeaten Shih Hin in Taiwan league
By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
The former UAAP MVP racked up 17 points and 16 rebounds, her 15th double-double of the season, on top of three steals and...
Sports
fbfb
Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'
Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Now that he has made the successful jump and is flourishing in his career, Meralco Bolts star Chris Newsome has some important...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with