Jack Animam dominates anew in another win for unbeaten Shih Hin in Taiwan league

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina ace Jack Animam flaunted her might once again, carrying unbeaten Shih Hsin University to the finals of Taiwans’ University Basketball Association with an emphatic 82-42 Final Four victory against Fo Guang University Saturday.

The former UAAP MVP racked up 17 points and 16 rebounds, her 15th double-double of the season, on top of three steals and a block as No. 1 SHU made quick work of fourth-ranked Fo Guang in an easy 40-point win.

SHU thus improved to 18-0 under Animam’s helm with a golden chance to complete an unbeaten run against the winner of Chinese Culture University and National Taiwan Normal University in the one-game championship Sunday.

Aside from anchoring SHU’s title bid, the Gilas Pilipinas standout also boosted her MVP chances in her Taiwan debut as an import.

The ex-National U Lady Bulldogs stalwart has taken the UBA by storm, averaging a league-best 13.7 rebounds, 17.0 points, 2.7 steals and 2.1 blocks with only a game to play.