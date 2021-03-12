ESPORT
Can you guess NLEXâ€™s draft picks? Team holds online contest
NLEX Head Coach Yeng Guiao
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 4:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX will push through with its online contest for fans who can guess their picks in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft this Sunday despite trading one of its prized selections.

The Road Warriors, who previously owned a pair of first round picks at No.3 and No. 4 said that the event is still on after shipping the fourth pick to sister team TNT Tropang Giga in a three-way trade with Blackwater.

Dubbed as the #NLEXArangkada Online Assist, coach Yeng Guiao and NLEX players will donate laptops and tables for the lucky winners as part of the team’s advocacy to help students in e-learning amid the pandemic.

Fans have until Sunday lunchtime to cast their guess on NLEX’s Facebook page, hours before the loaded draft exercise made up of 86 aspirants at 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
