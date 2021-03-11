ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
TNT gets 4th pick in 2021 draft in three-team trade with NLEX, Blackwater
Chot Reyes
File

TNT gets 4th pick in 2021 draft in three-team trade with NLEX, Blackwater

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 10:17am

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga will have the fourth overall pick in the upcoming 2021 PBA draft following a three-team trade involving the NLEX Road Warriors and Blackwater Elite.

Approved by the PBA on Thursday, TNT will now get a solid pick in the draft on Sunday after previously having no picks in the first two rounds.

Under the deal, the Elite will also receive Simon Enciso, David Semerad and two future picks in the 2022 and 2023 draft from the Tropang Giga.

Meanwhile, the Road Warriors will acquire Roi Sumang, Don Trollano, Maurice Shaw and a future pick in the 2022 draft from Blackwater.

The draft pick gives a needed boost to a Tropang Giga side who will be without star Bobby Ray Parks Jr. in the upcoming season.

TNT will have a number of elite prospects to choose from early in the draft with names like Jamie Malonzo, Joshua Munzon, Mikey Williams, and Franky Johnson.

Meanwhile, NLEX and Blackwater will receive role players who will deepen their bench.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Araneta or Ynares for PBA?
Araneta or Ynares for PBA?
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
With the IATF guidelines still pending whether to do a bubble or closed circuit, the PBA is studying options of where to hold...
Sports
fbfb
Challenge for new kids
By Joaquin Henson | March 11, 2021 - 12:00am
It wasn’t the original plan to send a Gilas team without PBA reinforcements to the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window, reset to early June, and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade on June 29-July...
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Duke freshman De Jesus pulls off no-look trick shot from half court
WATCH: Duke freshman De Jesus pulls off no-look trick shot from half court
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
On her Instagram story, De Jesus posted a series of videos of her and her fellow Blue Devils teammates in Cameron Indoor Stadium...
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green graces cover of SLAM Magazine
Jalen Green graces cover of SLAM Magazine
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Green himself shared the update on his Instagram. The 19-year-old is the star of the SLAM 231 Future Issue magazine in its...
Sports
fbfb
2nd PCAP conference to be known as 'Wesley So Cup'
2nd PCAP conference to be known as 'Wesley So Cup'
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
The second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), the Reinforced Conference, will be...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PayMaya to host Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney for BPO employees
PayMaya to host Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney for BPO employees
By Michelle Lojo | 4 days ago
Dubbed "Weeknight Showdown: BPO Invitational", presented by PayMaya in partnership with OPPO and Popeyes, and special participation...
Sports
fbfb
Netflix unfurls full trailer of new anime series 'DOTA: Dragon&rsquo;s Blood'
Netflix unfurls full trailer of new anime series 'DOTA: Dragon’s Blood'
By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
Inspired by Valve's hit game Dota 2, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will dwell into the lore of the popular game.
Sports
fbfb
OPPO enters esports scene, partners with Mineski for tournaments
OPPO enters esports scene, partners with Mineski for tournaments
By Michelle Lojo | 18 days ago
OPPO's latest smartphones, the A92 and the all-new Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G, are specifically built for gaming and said to provide...
Sports
fbfb
Campus esports standouts feted in AcadArena awards rites
Campus esports standouts feted in AcadArena awards rites
By Michelle Lojo | 20 days ago
In partnership with Globe, the awards show is a homage to the hard work and dedication that AcadArena's partnered schools...
Sports
fbfb
DOTA: Dragon's Blood to premiere on Netflix in March
DOTA: Dragon's Blood to premiere on Netflix in March
By Michelle Lojo | 20 days ago
The series will have eight episodes and will premiere on Netflix on March 25.
Sports
fbfb
Kingdom Hearts Series to make PC debut
Kingdom Hearts Series to make PC debut
By Michelle Lojo | 24 days ago
Announced as part of the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase 2021 last February 11, the latest installment of the series, Kingdom...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with