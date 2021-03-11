TNT gets 4th pick in 2021 draft in three-team trade with NLEX, Blackwater

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga will have the fourth overall pick in the upcoming 2021 PBA draft following a three-team trade involving the NLEX Road Warriors and Blackwater Elite.

Approved by the PBA on Thursday, TNT will now get a solid pick in the draft on Sunday after previously having no picks in the first two rounds.

Under the deal, the Elite will also receive Simon Enciso, David Semerad and two future picks in the 2022 and 2023 draft from the Tropang Giga.

Meanwhile, the Road Warriors will acquire Roi Sumang, Don Trollano, Maurice Shaw and a future pick in the 2022 draft from Blackwater.

The draft pick gives a needed boost to a Tropang Giga side who will be without star Bobby Ray Parks Jr. in the upcoming season.

TNT will have a number of elite prospects to choose from early in the draft with names like Jamie Malonzo, Joshua Munzon, Mikey Williams, and Franky Johnson.

Meanwhile, NLEX and Blackwater will receive role players who will deepen their bench.