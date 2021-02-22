Miko Eala lauded by Penn State coach as team's bright spot

MANILA, Philippines – The Penn State men's tennis team may have had a 0-2 start to their US NCAA stint, but Filipino tennister Miko Eala is more than flourishing.

A true freshman for the Ninatty Lions, the 18-year-old Eala has been a bright spot for their campaign — winning his first two matches against opponents in the Big 10 conference.

Most recently, he eked out a three-set win over seasoned veteran Trice Pickens of Northwestern and gave the Lions their sole point over Northwestern, 1-6.

His performance against Pickens drew high praise from his head coach Jeff Zinn and associate head coach Paul Tobin.

"I am disappointed we lost, but our true freshmen are really playing well," said Zinn.

"Great job to our freshman Miko for picking up a win over a veteran Northwestern player," quipped Tobin.

Eala, brother of Philippine teen tennis sensation Alex Eala, recently graduated from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain.

He is in his rookie year for the Lions and currently enrolled in Penn State as a pre-major.

Prior to his US NCAA stint, Eala won a doubles title at the Lousada Junior Cup II in Portugal.