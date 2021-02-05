ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
PVL, Cignal TV ink three-year broadcast deal

PVL, Cignal TV ink three-year broadcast deal

Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - February 5, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League, home to some of the country’s top volleyball stars, has agreed to a three-year deal with Cignal TV that will allow fans to enjoy live games across multiple on-air and digital platforms.

“In our continuing effort to provide all our viewers and subscribers with an unrivalled sports viewing experience, the addition of the PVL to our lineup ensures millions of Filipino volleyball fans access to their favorite teams and players across our platforms, along with other top-tier local and international sports content,” said Cignal TV and TV5 president and chief executive officer Robert Galang.

“We are proud to share the PVL’s vision of uplifting Philippine volleyball and being competitive not only locally, but internationally as well,” he added.

One Sports will air live PVL games on free-to-air, while ONE Sports+ on Cignal TV features matches in high-definition while streaming simultaneously on its OTT platform, Cignal Play.

Interestingly, PVL, which was left without a TV home after ABS-CBN Sports was closed down, joins the Spikers’ Turf, its men’s league that has been with Cignal TV since 2018. The PVL will also join an array of popular leagues like the PBA, the UAAP, NBA and ONE Championship.

“Our support for the PVL goes far beyond broadcast. With the help of the MVP Group, we hope to help grow the league’s fanbase through our group’s various platforms and resources,” said Galang.

Recommended
