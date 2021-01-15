Jokicâ€™s triple-double propels Nuggets past Curry, Warriors

MANILA, Philippines — Nikola Jokic had a stellar triple-double outing as the Denver Nuggets took care of the Golden State Warriors, 114-104, in the NBA on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Jokic scattered 23 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to help the Nuggets parry a 35-point explosion from Stephen Curry.

Related Stories Wood bags 27 points to fuel Rockets win over Spurs

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors showcased balanced scoring to squeak past the Charlotte Hornets, 111-108.

Six different Raptors tallied double-digits, with Chris Boucher leading the way off the bench with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

For their part, Philadelphia 76ers continued their stellar start to the season and improved to 9-4 after beating the Miami Heat, 125-108.

Shake Milton tallied a game-high 31 points to lead the Sixers to the win.

The Indiana Pacers also emerged victorious after a 111-87 beatdown of the Portland Trailblazers