Jokicâ€™s triple-double propels Nuggets past Curry, Warriors

Jokic’s triple-double propels Nuggets past Curry, Warriors
MANILA, Philippines — Nikola Jokic had a stellar triple-double outing as the Denver Nuggets took care of the Golden State Warriors, 114-104, in the NBA on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).
Jokic scattered 23 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to help the Nuggets parry a 35-point explosion from Stephen Curry.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors showcased balanced scoring to squeak past the Charlotte Hornets, 111-108.
Six different Raptors tallied double-digits, with Chris Boucher leading the way off the bench with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
For their part, Philadelphia 76ers continued their stellar start to the season and improved to 9-4 after beating the Miami Heat, 125-108.
Shake Milton tallied a game-high 31 points to lead the Sixers to the win.
The Indiana Pacers also emerged victorious after a 111-87 beatdown of the Portland Trailblazers
