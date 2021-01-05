NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Bianca keeps rookie status in LPGA
Bianca Pagdanganan
STAR/File
Bianca keeps rookie status in LPGA
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - January 5, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan will likely return to competitive play in March or April still as a rookie as the LPGA Tour restricted the players’ status in 2020 with the rankings carried into the new season.

Pagdanganan sneaked back into the country last week for the New Year holidays and played a round the other day at a top course in Cavite. She enjoyed every minute of her break following her maiden season in the world’s premier ladies circuit.

But the ICTSI-backed ace frets over the possibility of encountering problems when she returns to the US at the end of the month due to border lockdowns in an effort to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant, which has spread to a dozen of countries, including the US. It has infected people in Colorado, California and Florida, which will host the kickoff leg of a 34-tournament 2021 calendar on Jan. 21-24 in Lake Buena Vista in Orlando.

In a recent announcement, LPGA commissioner Mike Whan outlined broad revisions on how the Tour will treat the 2020 and 2021 seasons, including the players’ status and qualifying. Rookies in 2020 will remain rookies in 2021.

“Pursuant to the goals of presenting as many playing opportunities as possible while being fair to everyone in the abbreviated (2020) season, the LPGA Tour will essentially freeze players’ status in 2020 with that (status) carried into 2021,” said Whan.

He stressed that the reason for the freezing of the players’ status is because players were not given the season they earned through their 2019 results due to the global health crisis that led to the cancellation of a number of money-rich tournaments.

Pagdanganan made quite an impact in her rookie season, winning the driving honors with her 284-yard norm. She also posted eight consecutive cuts made, spiked by a joint ninth-place effort in her first major, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and a best third-place feat in the LPGA Drive On Championship.

She, however, missed the cut in her second crack at a major, the US Women’s Open, and closed out her stint with a tied for 68th finish in the CME Group Tour Championship. She is currently ranked No. 150 in the world after starting out at No. 798.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Ateneo, Philippine team captain & Ginebra player Nonoy Chuatico passes away
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Emilio “Nonoy” Chuatico — skipper of the 1987 UAAP champion Ateneo Blue Eagles, captain of the gold medal-winning...
Sports
fbfb
Petro Gazz's Panaga proposes to longtime partner Morente
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Panaga, 22, plays as a middle blocker for Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League while Morente, 25, is with the F2 Logistics...
Sports
fbfb
PVL's first pro season tentatively set April 10 in Calamba
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League will hold its first conference as a professional league dubbed the PVL Open Conference on April...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Olympic bets set to train at 'Calambubble'
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The country’s Olympic hopefuls from taekwondo, karate and boxing will converge at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba,...
Sports
fbfb
Legendary spiker Thelma Barina-Rojas mulls opening volleyball school
By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
Philippine volleyball great Thelma Barina-Rojas, despite getting in on the years, believes that she can still offer something...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PVL restart set in April
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Premier Volleyball League will hold its first conference as a professional league, the PVL Open Conference, on April 10...
Sports
fbfb
SBP submits Gilas wish list to PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at 15 to 20 PBA players for the Gilas Pilipinas pool heading to the FIBA Asia...
Sports
fbfb
‘Calam-bubble’ ready for Olympic hopefuls
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The country’s Olympic hopefuls from taekwondo, karate and boxing will converge at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba,...
Sports
fbfb
Sky’s the limit for Ramos
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Things can only get better for Dwight Ramos as he matures to become a solid player with Gilas heading towards the FIBA World Cup in 2023.
Sports
fbfb
Spread of virus variant daunts Bianca Pagdanganan's LPGA campaign
By Dante Navarro | 10 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan will likely return to competitive play in March or April as a rookie again as the LPGA Tour restricted...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with