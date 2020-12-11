NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
National athletes to get priority in COVID-19 vaccine
Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez
STAR/File
National athletes to get priority in COVID-19 vaccine
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines – National athletes would be the first to be injected with the vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic should it be made available.

“If we have money, I am committed to give vaccines to all our athletes,” said Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez in an online presser it hosted Friday.

Ramirez said he expects the vaccine to come into country by June and he plans to use that time to find ways to secure funding.

“If there’s no money, we will ask from the government and I will call (Health) Secretary (Francisco) Duque the cost of the vaccine and we will reach out to them,” he said.

A vaccine, of course, would solve the country’s problem with regards to the delay of the resumption of training of the national team headed by those Tokyo-bound and seeking Olympic qualification.

At present, the nationals have yet to do face-to-face training even though the PSC had already laid out its plan of holding a training bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Only athletes who are training abroad have started practice with some already competing there.

These included world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo (Japan), pole vaulter EJ Obiena (Italy), boxer Eumir Marcial (United States), 2016 Rio weightlifter silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz (Kuala Lumpur) and other US-based athletes like sprinter Kristina Knott, hurdler Eric Cray, shot putter William Morrison and pole-vaulter Natalie Uy.

Ramirez said the national athletes could actually start training only if the ultra-strict protocols set by government would be followed to the letter.

“I know our athletes are eager to get back into action but we are very careful about this because if there is one who did not follow the rules, we would have to stop it and close it down because the lives of our athletes are out utmost concern,” said Ramirez.

“But if they would diligently follow all the protocols set, they could start as early as tomorrow,” he added.

BUTCH RAMIREZ PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto shrugs off mock draft snubs, focuses on improvement
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
While his NBA G League Team Ignite teammates Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Daishen Nix are projected as lottery picks,...
Sports
fbfb
NBA G League veteran sees Kai Sotto, Jalen Green being drafted in NBA
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Hearn, who has been playing in both the NBA G League and the NBA itself since 2013, spoke about the potential of the elite...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas stays put at No. 31 in FIBA World rankings
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The nationals stay put at World No. 31 behind regional opponents Korea, which also retained their spot at No. 30.
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Kai Sotto 'impressed' by Gilas Pilipinas in Bahrain bubble
3 hours ago
Speaking to the media in a virtual press conference on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), Sotto said that he was proud of...
Sports
fbfb
UP's Akhuetie names his 5 toughest foes on the court
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Akhuetie, who spent his first two years of college ball playing for the University of Perpetual Help Altas after which he...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Report: Lakers' James, Davis to skip NBA preseason opener
9 minutes ago
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will sit out the Los Angeles Lakers' first exhibition game following the shortest off season...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am coach's firm aims to build bridge for Fil-Foreign athletes
By Luisa Morales | 17 minutes ago
Having chapters of the organization in the United States, Dubai, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy and New Zealand,...
Sports
fbfb
Saso sizzles but cools off to trail by 2 in US Women's Open
By Dante Navarro | 21 minutes ago
To sit atop the leaderboard ahead of the world’s best in the sport’s biggest stage could indeed be an unnerving...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
James, who was also recently included to Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year list, "established a new paradigm in...
Sports
fbfb
Victoria Sports to play host to inaugural WNBL Draft Combine
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The country's premiere women's hoops league is set to host a total of 148 aspirants at the Victoria Sports Tower on Saturday...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with