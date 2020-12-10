ONE Shop helps MMA fans celebrate the holidays with Christmas Collection

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2020 - 12:44pm

MANILA, Philippines – The ONE Championship Shop is giving Holiday cheer to mixed martial fans with a limited Christmas collection.

Combining MMA and the Holidays, ONE Shop’s Christmas collection features fashionable sweatshirts and Christmas ornaments perfect for any mixed martial arts enthusiast.

The sweaters feature witty phrases involving MMA lingo like "Silent Night, Rolling Night".

Other designs include "Everyday is Boxing Day" and "Merry Kickmas".

Apart from the sweaters, Christmas ornaments of traditional snowman, Santa Claus, and reindeer wearing ONE Championship gloves can also light up your MMA-inspired holiday cheer.

Fans can even have a ONE Championship title belt, and ONE gloves, on their Christmas tree.

"I am excited to launch ONE.SHOP's first ever Christmas collection in Philippines and the rest of the world," said Debbie Soon, ONE SHOP's VP and Head of Athleisure.

"Featuring one-of-a-kind martial arts inspired holiday sweaters and Christmas ornaments, our Christmas collection intends to bring festive cheer to our fans," she added.

"In addition, I am thrilled to introduce our first ever holiday gift guide as well as advent calendar giveaway which rewards our ONE.SHOP customers with a free gift from us every day till Christmas."

Apart from the Christmas collection, the ONE Shop is also featuring limited collections of Muhammad Ali and Bruce Lee products.

Shirts, Tote Bags, and other accessories donning Ali and Lee's signature looks will surely delight any combat sports fan.

"All of us at ONE.SHOP would also like to take this opportunity to wish our fans a blessed and Merry Christmas in a particularly challenging year," said Soon.

