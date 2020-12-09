5 of the most influential Filipino mixed martial artists

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos are well known for their prowess in combat sports like boxing, karate and mixed martial arts.

In MMA in particular, Filipinos have flourished across different international promotions with a handful of world champions coming from the Philippines.

Philstar.com lists some of the most influential MMA icons in the country as Pinoys continue to thrive in the sport.

1. Brandon Vera

Perhaps the most talked about athlete in Filipino MMA in recent times is fighter-actor Brandon Vera.

The American-born Filipino fighter is currently the ONE World Heavyweight Champion and is undefeated in two of his title defenses.

With the Singapore promotion, Vera currently holds a 4-1 win-loss slate, with only a title challenge loss against Aung La N Sang for the ONE Light Heavyweight title last year tainting his record.

Having been in the MMA scene since 2002, Vera has competed in a number of other promotions including the UFC, and World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC).

Though being on hiatus since October last year, the 43-year-old Vera will still surely draw a crowd in his next fights.

2. Eduard Folayang

Eduard Folayang is a pillar of Philippine MMA.

Though having recently been hit with a losing streak, Folayang's achievements in the world of MMA is not something to be taken lightly.

A former ONE Lightweight World Champion, Folayang has been a trailblazer for Baguio-based Team Lakay.

One of the stable's most famed fighters, Folayang has seen a lengthy career with ONE Championship having debuted with the Singapore promotion back in 2014.

A two-time lightweight champion, Folayang will go down as one of the top fighters in the division.

Before his time with ONE, he was URCC's last welterweight champion.

3. Mark Striegl

While he may have lost in his UFC debut, Mark Striegl is not a fighter to underestimate.

The Japan-born fighter is a seasoned veteran even at only age 32, having faced some of the best bantamweights across different promotions in his storied career.

The reigning URCC Featherweight Champion is also a gold medalist in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Striegl, though having lost his most recent bout, currently boasts an impressive 18-3 professional MMA record with 1 no contest in his last bout with the URCC back in 2019.

After falling short in his UFC debut against Said Nurmagomedov, the Fil-Am fighter is surely planning a resounding comeback to the cage.

4. Stephen Loman

Stephen Loman first got his hands in the Brave Combat Federation's inaugural bantamweight championship belt in 2017.

Three years later, he still hasn't loosened his vice grip on the world title.

Loman, also fighting out of famed Baguio-stable, is the longest-reigning champion in his promotion after having successfully defended his title thrice in convincing fashion.

Currently on an eight-bout winning streak, Loman is a star that will be difficult to stop.

Having last fought in November 2019, Loman will be out to continue his dominance and improve on his 13-2 professional record.

5. Denice Zamboanga

Denice Zamboanga is ready to pave the way for female Filipino mixed martial artists.

Currently undefeated in her career with OEN Chamionship, Zamboanga may well be on her way to become the promotion's first-ever Filipina champion.

A top contender in the stacked women's atomweight division, Zamboanga is a favorite to win the inaugural Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix set for next year.

At only 23, Zamboanga is ready to set the stage and dethrone Singaporian queen Angela "Unstoppable" Lee for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Title.