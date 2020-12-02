NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gin Kings survive Pogoy's 38 points, take 2-0 lead over Tropang Giga
Stanley Pringle
PBA media bureau
Gin Kings survive Pogoy's 38 points, take 2-0 lead over Tropang Giga
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 8:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra stormed back to frustrate TNT, 92-90, to seize a 2-0 lead in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals on Wednesday.

After trailing by as big as 15, the Gin Kings were able to rally back and stun the Tropang Giga, who were playing without star Bobby Ray Parks due to injury.

Led by Stanley Pringle and Aljon Mariano, Ginebra needed to weather a 38-point explosion from RR Pogoy, who stepped up in Parks' absence.

A combined 54 points from Pringle and Mariano helped Ginebra battle back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game at 84-all in the final minutes of the game.

But it was a clutch triple from Scottie Thompson, who struggled all game long, that turned the tide for the Gin Kings and gave them the lead, 87-85, with 30 ticks left in regulation.

Though the Tropang Giga had enough time to tie or take the lead, a botched 3-pointer by Jayson Castro sent the possession back to the Gin Kings.

LA Tenorio split on the free throw line as the Tropang Giga had a chance to send the game to overtime, 88-85, but they failed to come up with a basket.

Thompson and Tenorio then converted on four freebies and Simon Enciso converted on a buzzer-beating triple to arrive at the final score.

Pringle topscored for the Gin Kings with 34 points while Mariano chipped in 20.

Pogoy's game-high 38 points were compounded by Enciso's 15 markers.

Game Three is on Friday.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Young Gilas cagers to have shot at roster spots for next window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Though lacking in experience and in ample preparation, the 15-man pool of collegiate and fresh-out-of-college stars didn't...
Sports
fbfb
Mike Magpayo snags first win as US NCAA coach
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The first-ever coach of Asian heritage in the US NCAA, Magpayo missed the Highlanders' first game of the season due to the...
Sports
fbfb
SBP welcomes latest progress in Kouame's naturalization bid
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The bill seeking to naturalize the 23-year-old Kouame, or House Bill No. 5951, got the nod of the House Committee on Justice...
Sports
fbfb
Jomary Torres in must-win situation in ONE: Big Bang
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Already in the midst of a four-bout slide after winning her first three matches in ONE Championship, Torres will have a crucial...
Sports
fbfb
Warriors, Wizards have players with COVID-19 as NBA camps open
9 hours ago
Two players for the Golden State Warriors and another for the Washington Wizards have tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Russell to replace COVID-19-stricken Hamilton for Sakhir Grand Prix
6 hours ago
George Russell will step up from Williams to replace world champion Lewis Hamilton, who tested positive for COVID-19, at Formula...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Australian Open in February, players to train in quarantine
7 hours ago
The start of the Australian Open will be delayed until February 8 because of coronavirus prevention measures, a newspaper...
Sports
fbfb
Superal braces for rivals' rebound at Langer 
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Princess Superal girds for another battle, armed with a form she has whipped to top competitive level and which she hopes...
Sports
fbfb
Slow and steady, Ironman Im delivers high point for Asia in 2020
By Chuah Choo Chiang | 8 hours ago
As 2020 comes to a close following an unprecedented year in sport in which COVID-19 threatened to overshadow this great game,...
Sports
fbfb
Kouame naturalization bill gets Congress approval
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Ivorian big man Angelo Kouame has seen progress in his naturalization bid in order to play for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with