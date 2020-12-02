Gin Kings survive Pogoy's 38 points, take 2-0 lead over Tropang Giga

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra stormed back to frustrate TNT, 92-90, to seize a 2-0 lead in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals on Wednesday.

After trailing by as big as 15, the Gin Kings were able to rally back and stun the Tropang Giga, who were playing without star Bobby Ray Parks due to injury.

Led by Stanley Pringle and Aljon Mariano, Ginebra needed to weather a 38-point explosion from RR Pogoy, who stepped up in Parks' absence.

A combined 54 points from Pringle and Mariano helped Ginebra battle back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game at 84-all in the final minutes of the game.

But it was a clutch triple from Scottie Thompson, who struggled all game long, that turned the tide for the Gin Kings and gave them the lead, 87-85, with 30 ticks left in regulation.

Though the Tropang Giga had enough time to tie or take the lead, a botched 3-pointer by Jayson Castro sent the possession back to the Gin Kings.

LA Tenorio split on the free throw line as the Tropang Giga had a chance to send the game to overtime, 88-85, but they failed to come up with a basket.

Thompson and Tenorio then converted on four freebies and Simon Enciso converted on a buzzer-beating triple to arrive at the final score.

Pringle topscored for the Gin Kings with 34 points while Mariano chipped in 20.

Pogoy's game-high 38 points were compounded by Enciso's 15 markers.

Game Three is on Friday.