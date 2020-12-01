NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Tokyo Olympics-bound Marcial raring for pro debut
Eumir Marcial
STAR/File
Tokyo Olympics-bound Marcial raring for pro debut
(Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo-bound Eumir Felix Marcial will make his professional debut this month as part of his preparation for the Olympics where is expected to go for the country’s first gold medal.

Marcial has been training in Los Angeles, California since last month and has recently ramped up his preparation as he is scheduled to fight in a four-rounder against a still unidentified opponent any time this month.

“I’m really ready to fight even if they set the fight this week because we really had a great training here. I’m ready to go,” said Marcial in Filipino in Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

The 2019 World Championship silver medalist had trained under legendary Freddie Roach at the wild card gym, Justin Fortun and Marvin Somodio and sparred with a an array of foes including lighter but quicker and bigger, taller fighters there.

It included middleweight Gabe Rosado, who recently lost to Daniel Jacobs via split decision, and Armenian featherweight Aram Avagian, who has an undefeated record 10 wins and a draw.

“I learned a lot of style because I competed with a lot of different types of boxers even a lefty and right-handed, just like the Olympics,” said Marcial.

So focused was Marcial on his Olympic quest that he had skipped the funeral of his brother Eliver back home in Zamboanga last month.

“I was offered by sir Sean to go home right there and then when we learned my brother died. But I chose to stay here because I wanted to really to stay in shape,” said Marcial, the youngest of five siblings.

“He (Eliver) always tells me he wishes me to win the Olympic gold and become a world champion and I will use that as an inspiration,” said Marcial.

While a pro debut will be imminent, MP Promotions’ Sean Gibbons, one of Marcial’s handlers, said the ultimate goal remains the gold in Tokyo.

“Focus is on more of the Olympics but to get to experience a couple of four rounders and six rounders under his belt because all the guys he’s going to compete against are fighting in a tournament or turning pro,” said Gibbons. “By coming here, he’s giving himself a heck of a shot to really prepare for Tokyo 2021.”

BOXING EUMIR MARCIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dominant Gilas sweeps Thailand in 2nd window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Brothers Javi and Juan Gomez de Liano were the offensive sparks for Gilas against the Thais with a combined 33 points.
Sports
fbfb
Yuka Saso, Bianca Pangdanganan reunite in US Women's Open
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan could be just two of the 156 players who have made it to the exempt list of what has long...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So takes down World No. 1 Carlsen, tops Skilling Open chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Cavite-born Wesley So showed the world he could challenge for the world title after he brought down the reigning world champion...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-NBA player Andrew Bogut retires
7 hours ago
NBA championship-winning center Andrew Bogut announced his immediate retirement from basketball Tuesday after a 15-year ...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan has a 'Manila' sneaker. Here's how you can get a pair
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The Air Jordan IV Retro "Manila" is a limited edition style made specially to represent the Philippines' love for basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton positive for COVID-19
1 hour ago
World champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain,...
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos bests Hungarian foe to bag 25th online karate gold
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Filipino World No. 1 James delos Santos edged Hungary’s No. 1 kata player Botond Nagy to rule the Katana Inter-Continental...
Sports
fbfb
SBP hails all-cadet Gilas after Thailand conquest
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The future looks bright for Philippine basketball.
Sports
fbfb
Lascuña eyes sweep of PGT Riviera crowns
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
Tony Lascuña hopes to brandish the form he dished out the first time out and close out the two-tournament Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
The streak that Magnolia’s Mark Barroca cares about
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Magnolia Hotshots guard Mark Barroca played his 450-plus consecutive games in the PBA.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with