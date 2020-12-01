Tokyo Olympics-bound Marcial raring for pro debut

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo-bound Eumir Felix Marcial will make his professional debut this month as part of his preparation for the Olympics where is expected to go for the country’s first gold medal.

Marcial has been training in Los Angeles, California since last month and has recently ramped up his preparation as he is scheduled to fight in a four-rounder against a still unidentified opponent any time this month.

“I’m really ready to fight even if they set the fight this week because we really had a great training here. I’m ready to go,” said Marcial in Filipino in Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

The 2019 World Championship silver medalist had trained under legendary Freddie Roach at the wild card gym, Justin Fortun and Marvin Somodio and sparred with a an array of foes including lighter but quicker and bigger, taller fighters there.

It included middleweight Gabe Rosado, who recently lost to Daniel Jacobs via split decision, and Armenian featherweight Aram Avagian, who has an undefeated record 10 wins and a draw.

“I learned a lot of style because I competed with a lot of different types of boxers even a lefty and right-handed, just like the Olympics,” said Marcial.

So focused was Marcial on his Olympic quest that he had skipped the funeral of his brother Eliver back home in Zamboanga last month.

“I was offered by sir Sean to go home right there and then when we learned my brother died. But I chose to stay here because I wanted to really to stay in shape,” said Marcial, the youngest of five siblings.

“He (Eliver) always tells me he wishes me to win the Olympic gold and become a world champion and I will use that as an inspiration,” said Marcial.

While a pro debut will be imminent, MP Promotions’ Sean Gibbons, one of Marcial’s handlers, said the ultimate goal remains the gold in Tokyo.

“Focus is on more of the Olympics but to get to experience a couple of four rounders and six rounders under his belt because all the guys he’s going to compete against are fighting in a tournament or turning pro,” said Gibbons. “By coming here, he’s giving himself a heck of a shot to really prepare for Tokyo 2021.”