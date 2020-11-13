Kouame, Paras banner cadet-led Gilas Pilipinas pool for Asia Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP stars Angelo Kouame and Kobe Paras will be headlining a cadet-laden Gilas Pilipinas pool for the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup qualifiers.

Announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Inc. on Friday, collegiate stars are set to represent flag and country with the professionals still in the PBA bubble in Clark City, Pampanga.

Joining Kouame and Paras are fellow UAAP stars Rey Suerte, Justine Baltazar, Dave Ildefonso, Will Navarro, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Jaydee Tungcab and Dwight Ramos.

Recently graduated Ateneo stars Isaac Go, Matt Nieto and Mike Nieto are also part of the pool.

NCAA MVP Calvin Oftana, Alaska draftee Allyn Bulanadi and San Beda's Kenmark Carino wrap up the 16-man pool.

The Asia Cup qualifiers are set to be held this month and February next year in a "bubble" format amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.