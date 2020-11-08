NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
10-year-old chess boy wonder wants to represent Philippines on world stage
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 8, 2020 - 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines -- Al Basher Buto, a 10-year-old kid discovered beating older foes in the streets of Quiapo, Manila a few years ago, showed his intent to representing the country in the World Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championships after he ruled the eliminations Saturday night.

Buto swept the last six rounds to finish with eight points out of the possible nine and atop at the open U12 division where he is the favorite to win his age class in the grand finals set on Saturday.

Buto, whose had already won several age group tournaments including those in China and Malaysia, will need to replicate the feat against 11 competitors in the finale for him to snare that lone spot to the world tilt set November 27 to December 23.

Sharing the spotlight with Buto were Woman Grandmaster candidate Kylen Joy Mordido and Michael Concio, Jr, who topped the premier girls Under-18 and open U16, respectively.

Mordido, who only needs one of three results to become the country’s next WGM next to Janelle Mae Frayna, was just a cut above the rest and swept all her games while Concio finished seven points in his section.

Also reigning supreme were Gio Troy Ventura (U14), Paul Matthew Llanillo (U18), Franiel Magpily (girls U10), Kaye Regidor (GU12) and April Joy Claros (GU14).

International Master Daniel Quizon encountered some early trouble and finished tied for first with Llanillo with seven points apiece but slipped to second after tiebreaks were applied.

