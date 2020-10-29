NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Guce 2 adrift in Symetra Tour
Guce 2 adrift in Symetra Tour
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 3:25pm

MANILA, Philippines – Clariss Guce came away with a four-under 68 in her strongest start in a long while, moving just two strokes off Slovenian Ana Belac at the start of the Carolina Golf Classic at Pinehurst No. 9 course in North Carolina Thursday.

The 30-year-old Guce, who showed a lot of promise after scoring two victories in her rookie season in the Symetra Tour in 2016, banked on her long game to buck an opening hole mishap, hitting four birdies in the next 10 holes then rebounded from another bogey on No. 13 with back-to-back birdies from No. 15.

"I was just a little apprehensive about my driver, but I felt like today (Thursday) was actually really good," said Guce, a Cal State Northridge product who moved to California with her family in 2001. "I was able to give myself a few good looks and roll a few in and got lucky in a couple of breaks, too. So everything kind of went my way."

The daughter of a former top Filipino jockey, out to end a string of mediocre finishes, including a missed cut stint in the last Symetra event in Florida two weeks ago, shared third place with Taylord Totland, two shots off Belac, who scorched the layout's backside with a 30 for a 66, spiked by an eagle on No. 10 and four birdies, including three straight from No. 13.

American Allison Emrey fired a 67 for second.

Dottie Ardina, however, fumbled with a 73 marred by four bogeys to drop to joint 35th in the 72-hole championship.

The Canlubang pro traded two birdies against the same number of bogeys at the back from where she teed off but lost her rhythm at the turn, yielding strokes on Nos. 1 and 5 and needing to birdie the seventh to stay in the hunt for a spot in the weekend play.

Fil-Am Demi Runas shot four birdies against three bogeys for a 71 and a share of 15th.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wesley So on verge of ruling US Chess Championship
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
For the second time in the history of the United States Chess Championship, a Philippine-born player could end up as its champion....
Sports
fbfb
Bianca Pagdanganan's coach cool over ward's swinging to early golf fame
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
In Bianca Pagdanganan, former Junior World champ Carito Villaroman didn’t only spot a power but also a future star...
Sports
fbfb
A life of excess: Maradona turns 60 in self-isolation
4 hours ago
Notorious for his wild lifestyle, Argentina great Diego Maradona turns 60 on Friday in far more sober circumstances sheltered...
Sports
fbfb
Gone too soon
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Last month, my good friend Rico Navarro texted to invite me for a one-on-one chat on his weekly online show “Bleacher Talk Goes Live” and I readily accepted.
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga nails another plum, gains Grand Finals top seeding
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Santi Santillan turned garbage into gold late in the match as Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City edged Uling Roasters-Butuan...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Guce 2 adrift in Symetra Tour
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Clariss Guce came away with a four-under 68 in her strongest start in a long while, moving just two strokes off Slovenian...
Sports
fbfb
Shibuno joins hunt; Saso resumes drive for 3rd win
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
The 12-day break should be enough rest and the two-month spell should be enough motivation for Yuka Saso.
Sports
fbfb
The two-week season: Coronavirus shrinks Philippines football league
4 hours ago
In a year of coronavirus chaos for sports, the Philippines Football League has come up with an extreme solution: shortening...
Sports
fbfb
Hamilton looks to steer Mercedes to 7th world title at Imola
4 hours ago
Fresh from his record 92nd career win last Sunday, Lewis Hamilton will be the centre of attention again this weekend when...
Sports
fbfb
Dodgers end World Series drought
October 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their 32-year wait for a World Series title on Tuesday, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to claim the Major League Baseball crown at last after a string of agonizing near-misses.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with