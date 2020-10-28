NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Santillan hits game-winning free throw as Zamboanga escapes Butuan
Santi Santillan
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Santillan hits game-winning free throw as Zamboanga escapes Butuan
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines – Santi Santillan turned garbage into gold late as Family’s Brand Sardines-Zambaonga City edged Uling Roasters-Butuan City, 21-20, to rule the fourth and final leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup powered by TM at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna Tuesday night.

With the game tied at 20-all, the 6-3 Santillan was just in the right place at the right time as he plucked the offensive rebound off a Joshua Munzon missed jumper and drew a foul from Butuan’s Chris de Chavez that set him up for the potential game-winning free throw that he hit.

Zamboanga thus secured its third title out of the possible four as it also reigned supreme in the first two legs last week that hiked its prize to P300,000.

That is apart from the P50,000 the squad pocketed for topping the pre-season event last October 19.

Now the team, which also consists of Alvin Pasaol and Troy Rike, shoots for biggest prize of all—the whopping P1 million purse staked in the knockout-format Grand Finals set Friday.

“We just gave our 100 percent,” said Santillan in Filipino.

Despite the loss, Butuan still received P100,000 since league owner and Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. president Ronald Mascarinas pledged the amount to whoever the foe is whenever Zamboanga makes the finale.

Munzon carried the load for his team in most parts by exploding for 11 points including a booming two-pointer that gave them a 20-16 lead and put them on the brink of the crown.

But de Chavez refused to fade away into the night and drained a couple of deuces to knot the count at 20-all before turning into potential hero to goat after he was outrebounded by Santillan and fouled him in the process.

The play sent Santillan, who wound up with six points, to the line for that foul shot that nailed Butuan City’s coffin.

Zamboanga along with Butuan, Nueva Ecija and Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors have made the quarters outright in the Grand Finals while the remaining eight teams will be paired against one another in a knockout format.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PFL kicks off season after delay
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Initially slated to begin last Sunday, the PFL was forced to wait a few days due to inclement weather brought by Typhoon Quinta...
Sports
fbfb
'Not in my vocabulary': Eduard Folayang dismisses retirement talks
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The two-time former ONE Lightweight World Champion, already at 35-years-old, has long been considered close to hanging up...
Sports
fbfb
PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix’s Abueva thanks supporters after rousing return
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A comeback highlighted by a near triple-double performance of 21 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists against the NLEX Road...
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos justifies World No. 1 ranking with record 17th gold
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
World No. 1 Filipino karateka James delos Santos came through with a historic performance in capturing his 17th gold medal...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Many-time world junior golf champ raves over Bianca Pagdanganan
By Dante Navarro | 7 minutes ago
In Bianca Pagdanganan, former Junior World champ Carito Villaroman didn’t only spot a power but also a future star...
Sports
fbfb
Santillan hits game-winning free throw as Zamboanga escapes Butuan
By Joey Villar | 17 minutes ago
With the game tied at 20-all, the 6-3 Santillan was just in the right place at the right time as he plucked the offensive...
Sports
fbfb
RoS' Caloy Garcia rains praise on Nambatac, Belga after OT win over Ginebra
By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
Lauding a team effort that helped the Elasto Painters gain solo second in the PBA standings, Rain or Shine tactician Caloy...
Sports
fbfb
Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to end 32-year World Series drought
1 hour ago
Corey Seager drove in the go-ahead run, Mookie Betts homered late and a stream of Los Angeles pitchers stood firm as the Dodgers...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga stays hot in President’s Cup
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Joshua Munzon came through with a clutch performance as Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City routed Sarangani, 21-13,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with