Uy reelected president of Philippine canoe kayak body

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Canoe Kayak Federation gave Teresita Uy a fresh mandate after she was reelected as president in polls done at the Century Park Hotel over the weekend.

Also winning slots to the PCKF board were Amor Acosta as vice president, Joven Franzuela as secretary-general, Tomas Tamayo as treasurer and Leonora Escollante, Greg Galang and Arnel Gabutero as board members.

The PCKF actually held a special election early this year and Uy won it and took over from Jonne Go.

The election also got the blessing of no less than Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino himself even though he already sent golf’s Bones Floro as POC representative.

PCKF is the second national sports association in the country to have held an election this year after the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines also held its own polling on August 27.

Escollante, who is also the national coach, said their focus now is the Tokyo Olympics and Vietnam Southeast Asian Games next year.

“Hopefully our canoe doubles can make it in the qualifying,” said Escollante.