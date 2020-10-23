NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
UAAP inks multi-year TV deal with Cignal
UAAP action will soon be seen on Cignal TV.
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 7:20pm

MANILA, Philippines – The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has found a new home in Cignal TV after striking a multi-year deal Friday.

The partnership is for five and a half years starting with the upcoming UAAP Season 83 slated in early 2021.

Select events of the UAAP will be aired on One Sports and Cignal TV's digital platforms.

“With its affiliate network, TV5, their combined experience in sports production provides the UAAP with a strong foundation in its efforts to promote collegiate sports in the country,” said the UAAP in a statement.

"Despite the current challenges, the league is looking forward to the partnership as a new chapter that can take the UAAP to even greater heights.”

Last May, UAAP’s partnership with ABS-CBN since 2001 came to an end after their contract expiration that was later on cemented by the denial of the media giant’s franchise renewal in the House of Representatives in July.

In Cignal, the premier collegiate league will be its third latest major acquisition to further solidify its stature as the country’s biggest sports network.

Cignal previously landed the NBA and ONE Championship on top of long-time partners PSL and PBA.

The booming TV5 affiliate network is also reportedly bidding for the broadcast rights of the NCAA, which was left without a home like the UAAP after the ABS-CBN shutdown.

