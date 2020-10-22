NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Tanquingcen appointed NU head of basketball operations
Tanquingcen appointed NU head of basketball operations
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2020 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bethune “Siot” Tanquingcen has been appointed as Director of Basketball Operations for National University’s high school and college basketball programs. 

Tanquingcen joins a squad that is picking up the pieces after losing two head coaches and key recruits and players over the last 11 months. 

NU saw its former head coach Jamike Jarin step down, after which star sophomore Dave Ildefonso decamped and returned to Ateneo. Goldwyn Monteverde, who replaced Jarin, got embroiled in an internal issue that resulted in key NU Bullpups stars Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, and Kevin Quiambao moving to other schools. 

NU appointed former star Jeff Napa as head coach almost two weeks ago. Napa won three titles with the Bullpups in the UAAP Juniors Division while also leading the Letran Knights to a pair of NCAA Final Four appearances.

Joining Napa in the coaching staff are Danny Ildefonso who worked with Jarin in the last couple of years, Glen Capacio who worked with the former at Letran, and Vic Ycasiano who was part of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff that won the UAAP men’s basketball title in 2014. 

The bespectacled Tanquingcen played for the University of Santo Tomas during his college days where he was a teammate of Chris Cantonjos, Bal David, Estong Ballesteros, Dennis Espino, Udoy Belmonte and Rey Evangelista among others. That entire squad went on to the PBA.

In the pros, Tanquingcen suited up for Sunkist and San Miguel in the PBA as well as the Pampanga Dragons in the now defunct, Metropolitan Basketball Association.

In terms of college ball, he worked with De La Salle from 2015-18; first with Juno Sauler, and then with Aldin Ayo. In the last couple of seasons, he has been a part of CSB’s coaching staff.

Tanquingcen will have his work cut out for him as he hopes to persuade the remaining Bullpups stars who were brought in by Monteverde to stay with NU’s program while recruiting a new batch of stars to augment both juniors and seniors squads. 

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After breakout NLEX game, Guiao lauds Alas' toughness in recovery
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The 28-year-old guard from Letran has not yet let his health deter him so far, still continuing to compete in the hard c...
Sports
fbfb
Stan Van Gundy inks deal to coach Pelicans
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
First reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Van Gundy becomes the franchise's seventh coach after giving Alvin Gentry the...
Sports
fbfb
Bersamina brilliant in Asian online chess
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Philippines reaped more honors in the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup after International Master Paulo Bersamina won a...
Sports
fbfb
Ref positive in swab test, negative in antigen
By Ding Cervantes | October 22, 2020 - 12:00am
After an electrifying opening week of the Philippine Cup restart, the bubble was feared to have been pricked with a suspected first COVID-19 case in the continuing mandatory swab testing here.
Sports
fbfb
Tanquingcen appointed NU head of basketball operations
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
He joins a squad that is picking up the pieces after losing two head coaches and key recruits and players over the last 11...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Eduard Folayang keen on continuing MMA career amid retirement talks
By Luisa Morales | 13 minutes ago
The two-time former ONE Lightweight World Champion now at 35 says he simply takes things one day at a time and isn't mulling...
Sports
fbfb
Munzon, Pasaol gun for 2nd straight Chooks-to-Go 3x3 President’s Cup crown
By Joey Villar | 44 minutes ago
Powered by Munzon and Pasaol’s combined 18 points, Zamboanga turned back an upset-conscious Uling Roasters-Butuan, 21-17,...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino chessers eye semis berth in Asian Nations tourney
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
International Master Paulo Bersamina, Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla and Woman IM Jan Jodilyn Fronda try to prove that the individual...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial: COVID-19 scare inside bubble 'wake-up call' for PBA
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Though possibly a false positive, the referee's close encounter with the virus provided a stark reminder for the league: be...
Sports
fbfb
NLEX breaks through
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Amid the emergence of the first “suspect case” of COVID-19 in the PBA bubble, the NLEX Road Warriors went about...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with