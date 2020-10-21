Chooks-to-Go Presidentâ€™s Cup gets going

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol and their Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines squad is branded as the team to beat when the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup unfurls today inside the Inspire Sports Academy bubble in Calamba, Laguna.

Munzon and Pasaol, half of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament-bound squad in Austria next year, along with Troy Rike and Santi Santillan, bared their fangs early after topping the pre-season event with a 21-17 win over Bacolod-Master Sardines in the finals Monday night.

The President’s Cup features 12 teams vying in four legs leading to the grand finals on Oct. 30.

“We are glad that sports is back. May it continue to be so,” said Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascarinas.

Pasaol stressed the road to the P1 million top purse will not be an easy path.

“It will not be a walk in the park for us,” said Pasaol on the eve of the tournament being held in a strict bubble atmosphere.