Ateneo Eagles ready to soar anew when UAAP returns
The Ateneo Blue Eagles during the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball finals
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Ateneo Eagles ready to soar anew when UAAP returns
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines – They may have shed feathers, but the Ateneo Blue Eagles will continue to soar in UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines) Season 83.

Though Thirdy Ravena and four other high-flyers are gone, there are nestlings, underlings and returnees ready to fill up the vacated spots.

While duplicating the Sweep 16 remains an aim, the Blue Eagles may just settle for a four-peat as other contenders beef up their rosters as well in the league grounded by the  COVID-19 pandemic.

Ivorian 6-foot-10 tower Ange Kouame, floor leader SJ Belangel, Will Navarro, 6-9 Geo Chiu, Pat Maagdenberrg, Matthew Daves, Troy Mallillin, Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio and Jason Credo are still around to give coach Tab Baldwin enough pieces to extend their reign and win run to 27 when the country's premier school league finally resumes.

Not to be left behind in the acquisition binge being undertaken by the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons and the La Salle Green Archers, the Blue Eagles have acquired enough talents to compensate for the departure of Ravena, Isaac Go, twins Mark and Mike Nieto and Adrian Wong.

Fil-Am brothers Dwight and Eli Ramos, 6-5 and 6-3, respectively, are ready to strut their stuff, Jolo Mendoza and Raffy Verano will be rejoining the team, 6-8 prospect Kyle Ong is on board, and BJ Andrade is recovering from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

Dave Ildefonso has returned from National University and will be available for Season 84 with either Nigerian Joseph Obasa and Ghanian Kofi Agyei, Fil-Am Chris Koon and Fil-Italian Gab Gomez.

Blue Eaglets stars Forthsky Padrigao and Joshua Lazaro have also committed to the senior's squad upon graduation.

Clearly, the Blue Eagles are not only after replicating their five straight championships from 2008 to 2013, they are also aiming to build a dynasty.

Baldwin, of course, knows the current crop Eagles have the depth, talent, and experience to defend the crown they handily won over the University of Santo Tomas Glowing Goldies last year.

The American-New Zealander who's also in charge of the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas program, cited Kouame, Dwight Ramos, Belangel, and Navarro to have the most impact for the Blue Eagles.

What worries Baldwin is up to now, the Eagles have yet to practice together, settling for individual virtual training in the wake of the extended government prohibitions for the resumption of amateur sports.

Ateneo team manager Epok Quimpo, for his part, is concerned with the cancellation of the Blue Eagles' supposed foreign stints in Europe, Australia, and the Jones Cup in Taiwan, and participation in local tournaments.

If any consolation, the other teams have the same plight and are on the same flight as the Blue Eagles.

There's a distinction though, the Blue Eagles, as a reward for their three-peat feat, are flying first class.

