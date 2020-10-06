COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Batang Gilas' Raven Cortez commits to La Salle in UAAP
Raven Cortez
FIBA.com
Batang Gilas' Raven Cortez commits to La Salle in UAAP
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 5:47pm

MANILA, Philippines – Batang Gilas Pilipinas standout and De La Salle-Zobel anchor Raven Cortez has committed to continue playing for the Green Archers in the seniors division starting in the UAAP Season 84.

The 17-year-old giant has one more playing year left for the Junior Archers but already promised his commitment for the rejigged La Salle now under returning mentor Derrick Pumaren.

“I have understood the responsibility of wearing a La Salle jersey since Grade 7, from its winning tradition, its culture and what it truly represents,” said Cortez in the official announcement of his agency, Titan Management Group.

“Meeting the management and coach Derrick added to my excitement to continue my education and basketball career in DLSU.”

The 6-foot-7 Cortez has been one of the key cogs in Batang Gilas’ success both in the Asian and World youth levels over the years as he formed a daunted triple tower combo with Kai Sotto and AJ Edu.

He is coming off recovery from a tough knee injury last year that sidelined him for the UAAP Season 82 boys’ basketball tourney, where DLSZ struggled to a seventh place finish.

The Pangasinan pride will join Pumaren’s bevy of recruits led by NU’s Kevin Quiambao, San Beda’s Evan Nelle, Mapua’s Jonnel Policarpio and Mark Nonoy of UST for a mission to bring La Salle back to contention after back-to-back Final Four misses.

BATANG GILAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UCFC's home field is a vote of confidence for Philippine football
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
For United City Football Club, a planned stadium is more than just a field of dreams.
Sports
fbfb
Heat's Spoelstra: Character, composure key to Game 3 win vs Lakers
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"It's more about conquering those moments of truth during the game and this is where this opponent is probably -- not probably,...
Sports
fbfb
Nadal comes face-to-face with future in French Open
8 hours ago
Rafael Nadal comes face-to-face with the future in the shape of Jannik Sinner for a place in the Roland Garros semi-finals...
Sports
fbfb
Undermanned Heat take crucial win over Lakers in Game 3
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Led by star Jimmy Butler, the Heat played inspired basketball all game long against the more lethargic Lakers.
Sports
fbfb
Eala victorious in French Open debut
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Eala, who ruled the Australian Open girls' doubles tournament earlier this year with Indon partner Priska Nugroho, made easy...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PSC asks for extra P500M in funds for Tokyo Olympics, other sports events
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Rhe Philippine Sports Commission has requested an additional P500 million funding from government that it will use in the...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala advances to 3rd round of French Open juniors
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Alex Eala eked out a gritty win over Germany's Mara Guth on Monday (early Tuesday, Manila time), , 6-1, 5-7, 6-4,  to...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra, NLEX to get ball rolling
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra and NLEX will clash in the main game when the PBA makes its much-anticipated return in a bubble environment...
Sports
fbfb
Saso hits P30 million mark in earnings
By Dante Navarro | 18 hours ago
Yuka Saso is encountering a performance dip since scoring back-to-back victories in the NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies last...
Sports
fbfb
Eala advances after erasing 0-4 deficit
By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala marched into the second round of the prestigious 2020 French Open after besting Hungary’s...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with