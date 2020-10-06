Batang Gilas' Raven Cortez commits to La Salle in UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – Batang Gilas Pilipinas standout and De La Salle-Zobel anchor Raven Cortez has committed to continue playing for the Green Archers in the seniors division starting in the UAAP Season 84.

The 17-year-old giant has one more playing year left for the Junior Archers but already promised his commitment for the rejigged La Salle now under returning mentor Derrick Pumaren.

“I have understood the responsibility of wearing a La Salle jersey since Grade 7, from its winning tradition, its culture and what it truly represents,” said Cortez in the official announcement of his agency, Titan Management Group.

“Meeting the management and coach Derrick added to my excitement to continue my education and basketball career in DLSU.”

The 6-foot-7 Cortez has been one of the key cogs in Batang Gilas’ success both in the Asian and World youth levels over the years as he formed a daunted triple tower combo with Kai Sotto and AJ Edu.

He is coming off recovery from a tough knee injury last year that sidelined him for the UAAP Season 82 boys’ basketball tourney, where DLSZ struggled to a seventh place finish.

The Pangasinan pride will join Pumaren’s bevy of recruits led by NU’s Kevin Quiambao, San Beda’s Evan Nelle, Mapua’s Jonnel Policarpio and Mark Nonoy of UST for a mission to bring La Salle back to contention after back-to-back Final Four misses.