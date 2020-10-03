Seattle Storm break records, strike first vs Las Vegas Aces

MANILA, Philippines — A record-breaking night from Seattle Storm players Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart propelled them past the Las Vegas Aces, 93-80, in Game One of the WNBA Finals on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Stewart, a former WNBA MVP, went on a personal 11-point run in the fourth quarter to help the Storm pull away after squandering a double-digit lead over the top-seeded Aces.

Stewart made history as the first player with at least 35 points and 15 rebounds in a WNBA playoff game after finishing with 37 markers and 15 boards.

She was also two points away from breaking the all-time playoff scoring record.

Meanwhile, her teammate Bird set a new Finals and playoff record in assists with 16 in the game.

The 17-year-old veteran already had 10 in the first half, the most in a single half of a WNBA game.

For the Aces, Angel McCoughtry led with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson chipped in 19 points and six assists.