James delos Santos targets 2 more karate golds
OJ Delos Santos
James delos Santos targets 2 more karate golds
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 17, 2020 - 2:17pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino World No. 2 karateka James delos Santos will have a chance to add two more gold medals to his growing collection as he hurdled two different semifinal foes in separate online competitions.

The 30-year-old delos Santos outclassed Chrisley Philippart of Belgium, 24.5-23.1, in the Mitad del Mundo Hatamotokai E-Tournament to advance the finals where he will clash with Murilo Alves of Brazil, who moved on to the finals after Domont Matias Moreno's video entry was rejected.

Just a few hours apart, the former two-time SEA Games bronze medalist defeated Hugh Connolly of Ireland, 24.3-23.8, to likewise advance to the finals of the Sportsdata e-Tournament World Series sponsored by Arawaza.

Delos Santos said the Arawaza tilt would have a more significant effect in his bid to catch up on World No. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal since it stakes points four times than the regular ones.

“This one is the most prestigious eTournament because the amount of points given there is multiplied to four,” said delos Santos.

Delos Santos is coming off a pair of bronze medal efforts in the Golden League E-Tournament and the fourth Adidas Karate World Open last week.

To date, delos Santos had already collected eight mints, a pair of silver and four bronzes.

