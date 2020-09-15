MPBL also plans to resume season inside 'bubble'

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Rey Suerte in action for Batangas-Tanduay.
MPBL
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 15, 2020 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League is also eyeing to adopt a “bubble” concept for the completion of its stalled 2019-2020 Chooks-to-Go-Lakan Season pending the government green light on amateur sports resumption.

MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said that the league has received at least three offers, including the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Subic in Zambales, and the private property of former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada in Tanay, Rizal, as possible game venues.

"As per our founder, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, we really need to finish the Lakan Season national finals,” said Duremdes in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) online forum presented by San Miguel Corp., Go For Gold, MILO, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, PAGCOR, and powered by Smart, with Upstream Media as official webcast partner.

“So, we’re really looking at the best possible venues to hold the bubble for our four remaining teams. Still, the no.1 priority for us is health and safety. We can’t gamble on that.”

San Juan and Makati with Davao Occidental and Basilan are currently knotted at 1-1 in their North and South Division finals series, respectively, before the pandemic forced the MPBL to halt games last March.

With pro-leagues like PBA and PFL already at the height of their training resumption since last month, Duremdes is hoping for the same Inter-Agency Task Force nod on MPBL along with other amateur leagues PVL and PSL after previously submitting official requests.

Once given a go-signal, Duremdes added that they will look after the practices and guidelines of model PBA teams that are going on smoothly with their training camps for its own target games restart. 

From there pending another nod on games resumption, the MPBL will get ready by selecting the best and safest bubble site.

