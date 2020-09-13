This Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller is taking the courts by storm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are known locally and abroad for their love and skill of basketball.
The same goes for Filipino-Malaysian Scalia Nethanial, who has already made a name for himself on the courts — but not in the way you'd imagine.
Instead of your usual organized, 5-on-5 basketball, Nethanial is a force to be reckoned with in freestyle basketball.
A discipline that combines both art and sport, Nethanial delights fans across the world.
A five-time freestyle basketball champion in Malaysia, Nethanial is another name to look out for Filipino pride.
- Latest
- Trending