This Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller is taking the courts by storm
(Philstar.com) - September 13, 2020 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are known locally and abroad for their love and skill of basketball.

The same goes for Filipino-Malaysian Scalia Nethanial, who has already made a name for himself on the courts — but not in the way you'd imagine.

Instead of your usual organized, 5-on-5 basketball, Nethanial is a force to be reckoned with in freestyle basketball.

A discipline that combines both art and sport, Nethanial delights fans across the world.

A five-time freestyle basketball champion in Malaysia, Nethanial is another name to look out for Filipino pride.

This Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller is taking the courts by storm
