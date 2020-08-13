Jalen Green not ruling out Gilas stint in 2023 World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Top high school prospect and NBA G League commit Jalen Green isn't closing any doors on playing for Gilas Pilipinas.

With Filipino roots on his mother side, the projected first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft said he is open to representing the blue and white come the 2023 FIBA World Cup here in the Philippines.

"It could be a possibility. I've been asked that a lot of times," Green said in a Zoom call with the Philippine media on Thursday.

"I don’t really know at this point in time. I have played for USA, I've won gold medals for the USA... [but] it could happen. Only time will tell," he added.

The 18-year-old Green will be joining Batang Gilas stalwart Kai Sotto in the NBA G League select team.

In his already impressive resume, Green won gold medals with the USA national team in the FIBA U-17 and U-19 World Cups in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

He was also named MVP of the FIBA U-17 World Cup for his performance with Team USA where he averaged 15.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.