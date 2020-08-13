COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Fil-Am Jalen Green working on shooting, mental toughness
Jalen Green
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Fil-Am Jalen Green working on shooting, mental toughness
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — High-leaping and crowd-pleasing Filipino-American Jalen Green is projected to be a top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. And for all his prodigious skills, the 6’5” California native says he is working on his outside shooting and his mental toughness. 

“People are saying that I have no outside shot and I think in the NBA you have to work on that,” said Green, who has made a name for himself as a prolific scorer with Prolific Prep where he set a single season scoring record of 1,008 points.

Filipinos got their first glimpse of Green when he showcased his skills in the last two National Basketball Training Center National High School Championships as part of the Filipino-American side that compete in the annual tournament. 

Aside from showing terrific ability to get to the rim and finish with a flourish — he provided highlights by dunking on Kai Sotto on several occasions — he has shown that he can hit the outside shot.

Both Sotto and Green are now in the G-League’s select team that will be coached by former NBA star Brian Shaw. 

“It is something I have to work on,” he admitted.

As for the mental aspect, Green said that too is another factor he is working on as the NBA.

Since his NBTC stint, Green has represented the United States in international competition, bagging gold medals in the 2017 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship, the 2018 FIBA Under-17 World Cup, and most recently, the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 FIBA U-17 World Cup.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Andorran Aaron Ganal called up to Spain's U-16 national hoops team
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ganal, 16, was born to a Filipino father from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, and is currently playing for the FC Barcelona youth ...
Sports
fbfb
Cojuangco-Jaworski shares 'olympic' task of postponing Tokyo 2020
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Cojuangco-Jaworski was elected to the IOC Executive Board in July, amid a tumultuous time in international sport with the...
Sports
fbfb
Nike to celebrate Kobe Bryant with 'Mamba week'
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The celebrations will begin on Bryant's birthday, August 23, and will be highlighted by programing and retail launches.
Sports
fbfb
Good defense, better offense
By Joaquin M. Henson | August 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The stats clearly show that since the NBA started its seeding process at the Lake Buena Vista “bubble” near Orlando, teams are shooting the lights out.
Sports
fbfb
Brian Shaw excited to teach his NBA G League 'kids'
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Today, Shaw is the head coach of the NBA’s G-League select team, squad that includes Filipino phenom Kai Sotto and...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
51 minutes ago
Saso resumes Japan LPGA hunt
By Dante Navarro | 51 minutes ago
Well-rested and motivated, Yuka Saso sets out for the NEC Karuizawa 72 golf tournament in Nagano Prefecture Friday.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
No short cuts to success for Kai Sotto, says G League coach
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Speaking to the Philippine media on Thursday morning, Shaw explained that Sotto's development at this stage will take a little...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
OJ strikes back at old foe, hits gold
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Third time’s a charm for Filipino karateka OJ delos Santos.
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Ardina primes up for British Open, vies in Symetra
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
Dottie Ardina hones for next week’s Women’s British Open, shuttling from midwest to southwest in search of the...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
PBA gets ready for practice
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday with the Joint Administrative Order signed to clear the way for professional...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with