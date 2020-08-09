COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Orlando, FL - AUGUST 8: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against the Miami Heat on August 8, 2020 at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
DAVID DOW / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Phoenix remains unscathed in bubble; Mavs outgun Bucks in OT
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2020 - 11:48am

MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Suns clinched their first five-game winning streak since 2014 after beating the Miami heat, 119-112, in the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Six Suns tallied double-figures as Phoenix remains as the only undefeated team in the bubble with three seeding games remaining on their schedule.

Devin Booker once again top scored for the Suns with 35 points. He also posted six assists and three rebounds.

Jevon Carter chipped in with 20 markers of his own.

For their part, the Dallas Mavericks outgunned the league-best Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, 136-132.

In a game of runs, each team's stars battled it out in a seesaw basketball game that saw both squads holding the lead for significant minutes of the game.

A 7-0 run by the Mavs deep into the final moments of regulation enabled them to get back in the game.

Luka Doncic then converted on two clutch free throws to force the game into overtime.

It was ultimately Dallas who took over offensively in the extra period to take away the win.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith sank three triples for the Mavs at the start of overtime to create breathing room for the Mavs.

While the Bucks continued to breathe down the necks of the Mavs after cutting the deficit to two late, 126-128, the Mavs were able to convert on offense in the final two minutes of OT to hold on for the win.

Doncic tallied his 17th triple-double of the season after posting, 36 points, 19 assists and 14 rebounds.

Finney-Smith finished with a double-double after posting 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis logged a double-double of his own with 26 points and 11 boards.

Brook Lopez and leading MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo top scored for the Bucks with 34 points apiece.

In the other games, the Los Angeles Clippers outlasted the Portland Trailblazers 122-117.

Damian Lillard missed on potential game winning free throws to help LA escape with the win.

Paul George paced the Clippers on offense with 21 points.

But it was George and Patrick Beverley's antics late in the game that caught the attention of most fans.

Seemingly getting back at Lillard for his game winning shot against George last year, back when he was in Oklahoma City, George and Beverley waved off Lillard and the Blazers after their win.

CJ McCollum paced the Blazers in the losing effort with 29 points.

Lillard had 22 markers.

Indiana Pacers' TJ Warren continued his top form play in the bubble, leading the Pacers over Western Conference top seed Los Angeles Lakers, 116-111.

LeBron James battled for the Lakers with 31 points of his own but Anthony Davis was limited to only eight markers in the loss.

In the other game, the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Utah Jazz in a double OT battle, 134-132.

Nikola Jokic had a shooting showdown with Donovan Mitchell in the victory.

Both players passed the 30-point mark with 30 points, and 35 points, respectively.

