PBA's Blackwater now known as 'Bossing'

MANILA, Philippines – From the Elite, now the Bossing.

Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy revealed the change in moniker of the PBA team Saturday, a marketing strategy he thinks would be more appealing to the Filipino basketball fans.

“Hindi na sila Blackwater Elite, bossing na,” said Sy as he appeared on Cignal TV’s sports show The Chasedown on OnePH, adding that the decision also had something to do with TV host Vic Sotto.

“Idol natin si Vic e — bossing,” said Sy as many refer to the popular comedian as “bossing”.

Sy said the decision, however, was more of a marketing move.

Since the franchise entered the PBA back in 2014, Blackwater has used the moniker Elite. But according to Sy, he sees the change in their moniker would be relatable to basketball fans.

“We like to make it more masa for next year. Pag bossing parang elite na yan e. So bossing na lang para patok sa masa natin,” added Sy.

The outspoken team owner was in hot water a few weeks ago when he mentioned that his team was already practicing — but was actually just shooting drills for a few players.

That led to a P100,000 fine from PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

Surprised by the sanction, Sy threatened to sell his PBA team for P150 million, although retaliated eventually on his claims. On the same show, he said Blackwater is “staying in the PBA”.