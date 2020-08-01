Jayden Harper, Ron Harper's Fil-Am son, joins Kai Sotto at East West Private

MANILA, Philippines — East West Private (EWP) just gained another promising prospect to their roster in Filipino-American Jayden Harper.

Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, stands at 6'7" at only 15 years old.

In his first year of high school in Chase D. Owen High School in North Carolina, Harper posted 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

EWP is also the home of Filipinos Kai Sotto, Cholo Anonuevo and Fil-Hawaiian Sage Tolentino.

They welcomed Harper to the agency on Friday morning.

"Welcome to the family Big J!," they said on a post.

He has already begun training with Sotto, Anonuevo and Tolentino.

The Fil-Am prospect is set to graduate from secondary school in 2023.