Gyms, fitness centers to reopen starting August

MANILA, Philippines — Fitness buffs can finally return to gyms and fitness centers amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This following the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease of the reopening of more businesses in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Effective August 1, gyms and fitness centers, as well as review centers, internet shops, personal grooming services and drive-in cinemas will be allowed limited operations.

This was confirmed by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on Teleradyo on Wednesday.

The development comes despite the continuous rising of coronavirus cases in the country.

As of Tuesday, the total number of cases across the country breached the 83,000 mark — with 55,109 among those cases currently active.