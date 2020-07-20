COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Philippine Olympic body's 'cha-cha' meeting reset
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – The expected fireworks on the planned “cha-cha” or charter change didn’t happen as the Philippine Olympic Committee on Monday reset its discussions to Friday due to lack of time.

“We have deferred it due to lack of time. But a special meeting has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday to discuss all of it,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

The POC was supposed to finalize key amendments like barring a person from holding the position of president in more than one National Sports Association and barring officials over 70 years old from seeking an elective post similar to the rule already implemented by the International Olympic Committee.

Also up for approval is the proposal to disaffiliate an NSA that is no longer recognized by its International Federation (IF).

Boxing chief Ricky Vargas, the former POC head who chairs the committee on constitutional amendments, is expected to make the report with hopes of passing all these changes before the POC election slated late this year.

It would have to wait until Friday before everything is passed.

The POC, meanwhile, has accepted polo as an associate member and Pole and Aerial as recognized member.

POC has two levels of membership — one regular, which gives it the power to vote, and the other associate, which has no voting power. It can only accredit an NSA as recognized

Tolentino also reported on the success of the Olympic Day event last week and the “Free Bikes for Athletes” program wherein they gave away more than 200 bikes to national team members.

