Mavericks' Luka Doncic (L) and Pelicans' Zion Williamson arriving at the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida
Twitter/NBA
LOOK: Scenes from the NBA bubble in Orlando
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2020 - 9:57am

MANILA, Philippines — As the NBA gets into the thick of its restart plan in Orlando, Florida, fans are getting bits and pieces of life within the "bubble" on social media.

One of the first things players shared to the world on the internet was the set-up of their meals while in the 48-hour quarantine once they arrived in the resort.

The food resembled airline food and went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The league released a statement on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) to clarify that the particular setup will only be temporary.

After the 48-hour quarantine period is up, players will be free to access various restaurants on campus and delivery options to choose from.

Apart from their food, players also shared to fans what sources of entertainment they had access to in the bubble.

Meanwhile, players who were still in the mandatory quarantine found creative ways to still spend their time with teammates before the 48 hours is up.

As more teams are set to arrive in Orlando in the coming days, the full picture of the "bubble" will likely show itself once everything settles down.

Teams are set to play three scrimmages before the season officially restarts on July 30 (July 31 in Manila).

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forcing the NBA to unfamiliar territory, life of the players outside the court may just be as interesting, if not more, than the action on the hardcourt once play resumes.

