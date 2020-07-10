Sixers' Embiid wears Hazmat suit to NBA bubble in Orlando

MANILA, Philippines — NBA players often turn heads with their fashion statements, but none caused more discussion than the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Embiid drew a lot of attention for his choice of airport fashion en route to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The big man showed up to the Sixers' flight to Disney World in a Hazmat suit, days after saying he "hated the idea" of the NBA's bubble return plan.

Per NBC Sports, Embiid is not on board with the league's plan to return amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but feels like he needs to do his job.

"I'm not a big fan of the idea. But then again, I'm going to do my job. I'm not going to let my city down," Embiid said in a video conference call.

Once they arrive in Orlando, players will be asked to quarantine for 48 hours for safety.

Teams will then play three scrimmages before the official season restart tips off on July 30 (July 31 in Manila).

The Sixers and all other teams will play eight seeding games each before moving on to the usual best-of-seven series setup of the playoffs.