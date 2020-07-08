WATCH: Check out the 'NBA Campus' in Orlando

MANILA, Philippines – As teams start arriving in Orlando, Florida for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, the NBA gave a sneak peek into the setup of venues to be used.

Set to kick off on July 30 (July 31, Manila time), the NBA has organized its own "campus" within the Disney Resort in Orlando where 22 teams will play, train and reside in during the season resumption.

Related Stories NBA releases scrimmage schedule, testing requirement for Orlando restart

Another look at the courts for the @NBA restart in Orlando ???? pic.twitter.com/vaaiJzBnHd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2020

The video, courtesy of NBA Entertainment, showed clips of the early construction of courts and gym equipment to be used by players.

Some players have already shared their early experiences within the bubble.

Troy Daniels' dinner from night one inside the Orlando bubble.



(via @troydaniels) pic.twitter.com/AbuOGNm2ba — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2020

NBA players have arrived in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/fyjnyz1r8J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2020

Teams are set to play three scrimmages each before the season officially resumes.

The 22 squads will take on the court for eight "seeding games" each to determine the final cast for the playoffs before shifting to the normal seven-game series in the post-season.