COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
WATCH: Check out the 'NBA Campus' in Orlando
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – As teams start arriving in Orlando, Florida for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, the NBA gave a sneak peek into the setup of venues to be used.

Set to kick off on July 30 (July 31, Manila time), the NBA has organized its own "campus" within the Disney Resort in Orlando where 22 teams will play, train and reside in during the season resumption.

The video, courtesy of NBA Entertainment, showed clips of the early construction of courts and gym equipment to be used by players.

Some players have already shared their early experiences within the bubble.

Teams are set to play three scrimmages each before the season officially resumes.

The 22 squads will take on the court for eight "seeding games" each to determine the final cast for the playoffs before shifting to the normal seven-game series in the post-season.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Laker Pau Gasol celebrates birthday with Kobe Bryant's kids
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Gasol, who played with Bryant in the Lakers from 2008 to 2014, spent his special day with Bryant's three daughters Natalia,...
Sports
fbfb
Battling giants in Spain
By Joaquin M. Henson | July 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Believe it or not, the Philippines took on a US team bannered by seven future NBA players at the 1985 FIBA World Clubs Championships in Gerona, Spain and nearly carved out a win.
Sports
fbfb
Eduard Folayang steps up to Christian Lee's challenge
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Facing a younger foe like Lee, will prove to be a tall order for Folayang. But the Baguio-based fighter is willing to take...
Sports
fbfb
GAB: Online application, ayuda and medical checkups during time of pandemic
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
With Philippine sports showing signs of movement after the IATF and Games and Amusements Board green-lit the PBA and PFL to...
Sports
fbfb
Quadruple tower shapes up for Gilas Pilipinas in 2023 World Cup
By Roy Luarca | 3 days ago
The 7-foot-2 Sotto, 6-10 Edu and 6-10 Fajardo are virtual shoo-ins, while the 7-foot Tolentino is a prime prospect for Gilas...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 minutes ago
Ravena, Animan, Sotto seen to boost Philippine baskteball’s stock on world stage
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 minutes ago
At the end of the day, the local basketball governing body believes that these Nationals representing the country abroad would...
Sports
fbfb
20 minutes ago
Karateka Joane Orbon keen on securing Tokyo Olympic berth
By Olmin Leyba | 20 minutes ago
Fil-Am karateka Joane Orbon is bent on joining the sport's pioneering bets in the prestigious Olympics next year in Toky...
Sports
fbfb
33 minutes ago
Philippine basketball body setting sights on first-ever women's pro league
By John Bryan Ulanday | 33 minutes ago
Calls for the country to finally have a long-coveted and own women’s league gained ground in the past days anew as more...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Alex Eala trains with World No. 83 Sara Sorribes Tormo
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 23-year-old Spanish tennister tested Eala's mettle during a practice session on Tuesday.
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Still in PFL, Ceres Negros FC looks to change ownership
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
In a Zoom press conference Wednesday morning, PFF General Secretary Edwin Gastanes bared he received some word from Ceres-Negros,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with