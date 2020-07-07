Ravena, Paras, Go won't be sanctioned for pickup game

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras and Isaac Go will all go unpunished after the three were among the group caught on video playing five-on-five a week ago that violated government protocols in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ravena and Go, being part of the Gilas Pilipinas program, however, were reprimanded by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio. For his part, Paras, who plays for the University of the Philippines but isn’t under the pool, was spared of any.

It came just a day after the Philippine Basketball Association slapped Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar and Rain or Shine’s Adrian Wong a P20,000 fine each for their involvement.

Aguilar and Wong as also ordered to undergo swab testing, go into a two-week isolation, undergo another confirmatory testing and do 30 hours of community service.

Go, who was drafted by Columbian Dyip but is currently on loan to Gilas, wasn’t fined but was warned by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial to be more cautious next time.

“We’re not thinking of any fine,” said SBP executive director Sonny Barrios in yesterday’s online PSA Forum powered by Smart and presented by San Miguel Corp., Go for Gold, PAGCOR and Amelie Hotel.

“They were reprimanded by president Al Panlilio and were told to stop doing that is not in accordance with government regulations. It’s embarrassing to us all,” he added.