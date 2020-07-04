COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Azkals manager Dan Palami
Azkals website
Azkals Manager Palami on his bucket list and the legacy of 2010
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2020 - 12:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — After more than 10 years and change, the fire and passion in Philippine Men’s Football National Team manager Dan Palami’s eyes and heart burns brighter than ever.

A decade has passed since the historic 2010 Suzuki Cup that elevated the long-time “minnows” of world football into a rising power in Asian football. 

There have been massive highs and some lows in this past decade, but the future is glittering. And the once seemingly impossible high point on Palami's "bucket list" could be checked. 

“All of us have the same dream,” Palami said in a measured tone in the Usapang Football webcast of this author. The experience of the past 10 years will do that to you. But then again, he makes no bones of what is atop of that list – “the World Cup.”

FIFA is expanding the 2026 World Cup, meaning more slots for Africa, the Americas, and Asia bringing the total number from the current 32 to 48 national teams in football's grandest stage. 

“There will be more slots (for the World Cup) that is why it is giving me more hope and if we have the players who are coming in and we can process them on time, we are quite in a strong position to make waves,” underscored the long-time national side manager. 

“I thought before, it was something I could never see in my lifetime or stint as manager. But more and more we (the national team) are in a position to make a strong run for qualification. Medyo naudlot lang (yung preparations) because of this pandemic. But we have a strong team now. At the very least, we should be a regular competitor in the Asian Cup not just the Suzuki Cup.”

Incredibly, those events in Vietnam and Indonesia could have not happened were it not for some very fortuitous events. 

Rob Gier, in a previous interview with this author, pointed out to Ian Araneta’s hat trick in the 2010 Suzuki Cup qualifiers that allowed the Azkals to make it to the group stages because of goal differential.

On Palami’s part, it was taking up the offer to manage the senior national team.

In 2009, he was given the reins of the Philippines Under-19 squad and it was pretty much run the old way – the PFF does the preparation and he just finances the whole operation. 

It didn’t end the way he wanted and he thought that was it — "I am going back to club football,".

However, when the PFF asked him to handle the seniors squad, Palami made it clear, he would very much like a hand in its organization and operations if he were to bankroll the squad.

Ten years later, initial check points on his bucket list have been achieved. 

After 2010, he listed the Philippines becoming a regular Suzuki Cup competitor without having to go through qualification (and winning it as well) and making it to the 120s in the FIFA world rankings.

The Azkals are now regular fixtures and are inching closer to that elusive Suzuki Cup title. 

As for the rankings, the team has hit #111 in May of 2018 although it currently sits at #124.

“If it was historical in 2010, we are ready to elevate that,” promised Palami. 

“We’ll be seeing a new chapter where we will be competing with the best of Asia and the World. We on the management side along with coach Scott Cooper are forming a team where we can really compete with the best of Asia.”

“The legacy of 2010 is it is a milestone in Philippine football not just because of the victory against Vietnam, but it showed me the potential of football in the Philippines,” summed up Palami. 

“It is unfortunate we have been unable to sustain in terms of support.  However, the significance of 2010 is making the Filipinos aware that the national team can excel and football is a sport they can support.

“Imagine the Philippines going to the World Cup automatically that support will come. I am already claiming it. I have visualized that time.”

Another thing on Palami's bucket list? Filipinos welcoming football with open arms.

“Yes. It is Filipino culture embracing football. There is no reason to be exclusive to one sport. You can enjoy playing football and basketball together and supporting both sports. For as long as football is on that list of the favorite sports of the Filipino then that is going to be a check on my Bucket List.” he said.

AZKALS FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coach Tim Cone is here to stay
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Despite being American-born, Cone grew up in the Philippines and has long been a household name in the country's basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino makes history as first US NCAA Division 1 basketball coach
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Another Filipino has blazed a trail overseas as Mike Magpayo rose to the ranks as the newest head coach of University of California...
Sports
fbfb
Mighty Sports reels as Jones Cup called off
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Mighty Sports Philippines was set to defend its crown in this year's edition of the Cup while also gunning for their seventh...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe Bryant honored with NBA 2K21 'Mamba Forever edition'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The last of three announced players, Bryant is set to be the cover athlete for the special edition of the game for both current...
Sports
fbfb
PBA, PFF welcome IATF decision to allow practices
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF)...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
18 minutes ago
NBA's Heat close practice facility as second player contracts coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 18 minutes ago
Before the Heat, other teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers also shut down their facilities after positive...
Sports
fbfb
45 minutes ago
Azkals Manager Palami on his bucket list and the legacy of 2010
By Rick Olivares | 45 minutes ago
There have been massive highs and some lows in this past decade, but the future is glittering. And the once seemingly impossible...
Sports
fbfb
The NBA’s hard choice
By Bill Velasco | July 4, 2020 - 12:00am
“We are left with no choice but to learn to live with this virus. No options are risk-free right now... Yet we can’t sit on the sidelines indefinitely, and we must adapt.”
13 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
ONE twin titlist Aung La N Sang tests positive for COVID-19
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
The Myanmar pride N Sang was the first fighter from the Asia’s largest MMA promotion to have contracted the deadly virus...
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
Josephine Medina could land 2020 Paralympics berth
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Medina, 50, recently received an invitation from the International Table Tennis Federation as an “alternate” through...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with