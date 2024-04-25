^

Sports

Crossovers repulse Highrisers to catch PVL semis bus

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 25, 2024 | 7:20pm
Crossovers repulse Highrisers to catch PVL semis bus
It will be the Crossovers’ second straight semis appearance and fourth overall since it joined the league three years ago.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday
(PhilSports Arena)
2 p.m. – Cignal vs Capital1 Solar
4 p.m. – Nxled vs Petro Gazz
6 p.m. – Akari vs SGA

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo’s road back to glory is nearing its destination.

Needing just two sets to claim the fourth and last Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals, the Crossovers did just that and more after they repulsed the upset-conscious Galeries Tower Highrisers, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25, 25-12, 15-9, on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

While it wasn’t the win that Chery Tiggo was hoping for, it was enough to book it a ninth win in 11 games as well as a place in the single-round robin-format semis unfurling Tuesday at the same Pasig venue.

It will be the Crossovers’ second straight semis appearance and fourth overall since it joined the league three years ago, the same year they snared their first and only title in the Barraca, Ilocos Norte bubble thus far.

And now they have a chance to replicate such feats as Choco Mucho, Creamline and Petro Gazz for two of the finals seats.

Entering the game, Chery Tiggo has won six straight and has climbed from the bottom and into the magic four.

But they were challenged by the inspired, tenacious Highrisers, who fought hard and long in the opening set before snatching the next two that put them a set closer from pulling off perhaps their biggest win in the league.

It wasn’t meant to be though as the Crossovers rediscovered their groove and went on attack mode in dominating the final two sets and preserving the win.

Alina Bicar was vicar of strength for Chery Tiggo as she dished out 16 excellent sets while sneaking in four hits.

Bicar later said they needed to play better in the semis to have a chance.

“Hindi puwede ganun lang, pa-semis na kaya kailangan ayusin mga galaw namin. Pero lalaban kami hanggang dulo,” said Bicar.

Galeries Tower closed out its campaign with a 3-8 card.

vuukle comment

CHERY TIGGO

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala on course for dream match vs Swiatek

Eala on course for dream match vs Swiatek

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Alex Eala scored the biggest win just yet in her young career by pulling the rug from under world No. 41 Lesia Tsurenko of...
Sports
fbtw
Manila in come-from-behind win

Manila in come-from-behind win

23 hours ago
Fil-Am DJ Mitchell drilled in a deep corner triple while Carl Bryan Cruz canned two charities in the last 39 seconds to lift...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga storm back from 23 points to clip Fuel Masters

Tropang Giga storm back from 23 points to clip Fuel Masters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The TNT Tropang Giga erased a 23-point lead and doused the fire of the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 108-101, in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Kongkraphan edges Chen, wins ICTSI Luisita Ladies International by 3

Kongkraphan edges Chen, wins ICTSI Luisita Ladies International by 3

8 hours ago
In a tense battle amid stifling conditions, PK Kongkraphan continued her dominance on foreign soil by capturing the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Holt sparks Dyip win vs Batang Pier

Holt sparks Dyip win vs Batang Pier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Stephen Holt came up big in the clutch as the Terrafirma Dyip ended a two-game losing streak, 110-108, sending the NorthPort...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China's Yuan, Dou ready to laugh their way to success at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

China's Yuan, Dou ready to laugh their way to success at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

8 hours ago
Longtime friends Carl Yuan and Marty Dou will team up for the first time in this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs&rsquo; fine form a matter of &lsquo;right timing&rsquo;, says coach

Lady Bulldogs’ fine form a matter of ‘right timing’, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs are looking their best all season long heading into the Final Four in UAAP Season 86,...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks-76ers series undergoes twist

Knicks-76ers series undergoes twist

By Alder Almo | 9 hours ago
The NBA playoff opening-round series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers took a dramatic turn after the Last...
Sports
fbtw
Chot says Tropang Giga yet to reach elite status

Chot says Tropang Giga yet to reach elite status

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
With the quarterfinal race heating up, the TNT Tropang Giga underscored the need to play a full 48 minutes of quality basketball....
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with