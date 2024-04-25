Crossovers repulse Highrisers to catch PVL semis bus

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

2 p.m. – Cignal vs Capital1 Solar

4 p.m. – Nxled vs Petro Gazz

6 p.m. – Akari vs SGA

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo’s road back to glory is nearing its destination.

Needing just two sets to claim the fourth and last Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals, the Crossovers did just that and more after they repulsed the upset-conscious Galeries Tower Highrisers, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25, 25-12, 15-9, on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

While it wasn’t the win that Chery Tiggo was hoping for, it was enough to book it a ninth win in 11 games as well as a place in the single-round robin-format semis unfurling Tuesday at the same Pasig venue.

It will be the Crossovers’ second straight semis appearance and fourth overall since it joined the league three years ago, the same year they snared their first and only title in the Barraca, Ilocos Norte bubble thus far.

And now they have a chance to replicate such feats as Choco Mucho, Creamline and Petro Gazz for two of the finals seats.

Entering the game, Chery Tiggo has won six straight and has climbed from the bottom and into the magic four.

But they were challenged by the inspired, tenacious Highrisers, who fought hard and long in the opening set before snatching the next two that put them a set closer from pulling off perhaps their biggest win in the league.

It wasn’t meant to be though as the Crossovers rediscovered their groove and went on attack mode in dominating the final two sets and preserving the win.

Alina Bicar was vicar of strength for Chery Tiggo as she dished out 16 excellent sets while sneaking in four hits.

Bicar later said they needed to play better in the semis to have a chance.

“Hindi puwede ganun lang, pa-semis na kaya kailangan ayusin mga galaw namin. Pero lalaban kami hanggang dulo,” said Bicar.

Galeries Tower closed out its campaign with a 3-8 card.