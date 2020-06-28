COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Michael Kempter
Fil-Swiss Kempter hopes to see Azkals in World Cup
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2020 - 1:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Swiss booter Michael Kempter has yet to play his first official match as a member of the Philippine Azkals.

But the 25-year-old defender already has lofty goals for his stint with the national team.

Most likely to gain his first cap with the Azkals in the FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers, Kempter wants the Filipino booters to go all the way.

"I see this team with a [sic] very big quality. Especially when you see the players... they have really good quality and I think we have a bright future with the system of our coach," Kempter said in the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Crossover Podcast.

"Our goal have [sic] to be ones at the World Cup, that's it. One time World Cup with the Philippines [and] that would e a great history for football in the Philippines," he said.

The Fil-Swiss booter is among the handful of Fil-foreign players that Azkals coach Scott Cooper has been hoping to add to the roster.

After a lengthy process in getting the green light to play for the Akals aftter having already played for Switzerland youth squads, Kempter is eager to establish himself with the Philippine booters.

"I was so proud to be with the Philippine Azkals and very exicted to play my first game. I had to wait for one year, and now, I hope I could play by October or November," he said.

Kempter was initially slated for his Azkals debut in March during the joint FIFA World Cup and Asia Cup qualifiers but was stymied by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But international play in the pitch is expected to be back later this year.
Kempter will hopefully make his debut for the Azkals in a home game against Guam on October 8.

