COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Mike Magpayo
gohighlanders.com
Filipino makes history as first US NCAA Division 1 basketball coach
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino has blazed a trail overseas as Mike Magpayo rose to the ranks as the newest head coach of University of California (UC) Riverside in the US NCAA.

He is the first US NCAA Division I head coach of Filipino and Asian descent, marking a monumental chapter for Philippine and Asian basketball.

The UC Sta. Barbara standout will replace David Patrick, who accepted an associate head coaching job in the University of Arkansas, as per the Highlanders' official announcement.

“We wish Coach Patrick and his family all the best at Arkansas and I am fully confident Coach Magpayo will keep this team on the upward trajectory it is on,” said UC Riverside Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Tamica Smith Jones in a statement.

Prior to his rise as the chief tactician of Big West Conference-based UC Riverside, Magpayo served as the team’s defensive coordinator and associate coach. Under his watch, the Highlanders' defense made it to the top 10 nationwide and evened the school’s D-1 record for wins with 17 last 2019-2020 season.

Magpayo is also the founder and president of the Asian Coaches Association, a unified organization for the development of Asian coaches in different basketball ranks around the word.

With equally solid stints in University of San Francisco, Campbell University and Columbia, he was also included in the Silver Waves Media's "Top 50 Most Impactful Low Major Coaches."

Magpayo is the latest Pinoy to have made a loud noise abroad even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, joining Kai Sotto, Thirdy Ravena, Ken Tuffin and Jack Animam who have decided to bring their talents outside the country.

Sotto last month became the first-ever NBA G League international signee, Ravena as the first Japanese B. League Asian import, Tuffin as a Pinoy standout in the New Zealand – National Basketball League (NZ-NBL) and Animam as a foreign student-athlete in Taiwan’s University Basketball Association (UBA).

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Gin King Greg Slaughter trying out for NBA G League?
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Speaking during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered, Ginebra head coach Tim Cone claimed he had heard...
Sports
fbfb
PBA summons Aguilar, Wong for potential quarantine violations
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Aguilar, joined by Rain or Shine rookie Adrian Wong, Isaac Go, Kobe Paras and Japan-bound Thirdy Ravena, were seen playing...
Sports
fbfb
PSC to open training centers soon
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
If the COVID-19 situation improves, Tokyo-bound athletes and other Olympic hopefuls may be allowed to resume training at government-owned...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe Bryant honored with NBA 2K21 'Mamba Forever edition'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The last of three announced players, Bryant is set to be the cover athlete for the special edition of the game for both current...
Sports
fbfb
Boxing legend Duran leaves hospital after COVID-19 scare
4 hours ago
Panamanian Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran, six-time boxing world champion, was hospitalized in non-life-threatening condition...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
PBA, PFF welcome IATF decision to allow practices
By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
Announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF)...
Sports
fbfb
42 minutes ago
Filipino makes history as first US NCAA Division 1 basketball coach
By John Bryan Ulanday | 42 minutes ago
Another Filipino has blazed a trail overseas as Mike Magpayo rose to the ranks as the newest head coach of University of California...
Sports
fbfb
53 minutes ago
ONE twin titlist Aung La N Sang tests positive for COVID-19
By John Bryan Ulanday | 53 minutes ago
The Myanmar pride N Sang was the first fighter from the Asia’s largest MMA promotion to have contracted the deadly virus...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Josephine Medina could land 2020 Paralympics berth
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Medina, 50, recently received an invitation from the International Table Tennis Federation as an “alternate” through...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine 3x3 squad also allowed to practice
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine 3x3 basketball team can now start its preparation as it eyes a berth to the Tokyo Olympics next year.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with