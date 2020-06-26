New online game Pokemon Unite draws flak from fans

MANILA, Philippines — The Pokemon Company recently announced that they are entering into the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) scene with Pokemon Unite.

A strategic 5v5 multiplayer game, Pokemon Unite strays from the traditional gameplay of other Pokemon games over the past 20 years.

In the game, two teams will try to outscore the other as one team works to capture, train and evolve wild Pokemons, and also attempt to defeat the opposing squad's Pokemon within the given allotted time.

As shown in the trailer, this will be the first Pokemon game that has players working in teams.

However, fans do not seem entirely pleased with the new game, with "an unprecedented number of dislikes" on the game's trailer on YouTube.

Many fans had lofty expectations for Pokemon's newest release.

Prior to the announcement, Pokemon fans were speculating that the new game announcement was a possible stepback to Pokemon's classic games like Diamond and Pearl.

As of writing, the Pokemon Unite video uploaded to the company's YouTube account has reached 25,000 dislikes — seemingly uniting fans in speaking out their opinion on the game.

Fans are alledging that the account has been deleting dislikes in the video's comments.

The new game will be available on Nintendo Switch and on Android and iOS devices and is planned to be a cross-platform game, meaning you may play as a team with others using different devices.

The Pokemon brand has introduced many games in its diverse timeline. From trading cards to console games to the most recent craze of Pokemon Go, TiMi Studios has expressed that Pokemon Unite will be a new experience for fans of Pokemon to 'Catch 'em all'!

Both companies have not shared any news on the new game's release date.