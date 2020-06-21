From sports to parenthood: Athletes who made excellent fathers

MANILA, Philippines — As an athlete, a man may receive a number of accollades — from a championship trophy to an MVP citation.

But for the following athletes, life has given them a new challenge outside of the world of sports: parenthood.

This Father's Day, Philstar.com takes a look into some of the most prominent athletes-turned-fathers in the country and how they have parlayed their prowess in their respective sports into raising their children right.

1. Manny Pacquiao

Perhaps the most internationally known in this list, Manny Pacquiao is many things.

A boxing legend, a senator, a pastor and a father to his five children — three sons and two daughters.

Known as a family man, Pacquiao is a great parental figure to his kids.

His eldest son, Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr., is even following in the fighting senator's footsteps as he dabbles in the boxing ring.

At 41 years old, Pacquiao continues to juggle his responsibilities to the public, to the sport, and to his family.

2. Ervin Sotto

Kai Sotto is well on his way to becoming the first-ever full-blooded Filipino in the NBA, with his recent signing to the NBA G League select team.

But what Kai has achieved would not have been possible if not for his father and former PBA player Ervin Sotto.

The Sotto patriarch, who won a PBA championship with the Alaska Aces in 2010, has been instrumental in his son's growth as a basketball player.

Sotto has been with the 7'2" G League commit in every step of his career, even dropping everything to accompany Kai in the United States to achieve his dream.

Despite a lack of his own career highlights in his short-lived pro career, Ervin Sotto is definitely a champion father.

3. Bong Ravena

The surname Ravena has long been a household name in Philippine sports, but before there was Kiefer, Thirdy and Dani, there was patriarch Bong Ravena.

Before shifting his career into coaching, Ravena was a deadeye shooter in the 90s in the PBA, earning himself five championships from 1992 to 2003.

Eventually retiring in the 2005, Ravena then went into coaching where he spent a decade as assistant coach to the TNT Katropa before eventually taking over the reigns as head coach in 2018.

Despite still being active in the sporting scene, the Ravena patriarch is still a model parent to his children -- all of whom already have a collegiate championship under their name.

It seems like Bong Ravena is finding success in every aspect of his life.

4. Eddie Laure

Like Ravena, former Metropolitan Basketball Association MVP Eddie Laure has had his sporting success translate into his kids.

Father to UST Golden Tigresses Eya and EJ, Laure's winning attitude passed down to his daughters.

Playing as a pro in both the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association and the PBA until as recent as 2016, Laure has extensive sporting experience in his belt.

Apart from being a player, the Laure patriarch has experience coaching with the UST women's basketball team and MPBL squad Laguna Heroes.

His son, Echo, is also making waves as a young basketball player -- reaching success in youth basketball camps like the Jr. NBA.

5. Samboy Lim

PBA legend Samboy "The Skywalker" Lim has more than enough accollades to his name in his decorated PBA career.

But apart from his nine PBA championships and national team medals, Lim has found tremendous success in his fatherhood.

Despite his decline in health in 2014, Lim has still been a great father to his and Darlene Marie Bernabe's daughter, Jamie.

Now a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and Summa Cum Laude graduate from UP, Jamie is living up to her father's name.