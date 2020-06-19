COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Ray Jonssons
Courtesy of Rick Olivares
Former Azkal Ray Jonsson's women's team picked as favorite in Iceland tournament
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2020 - 11:36am

MANILA, Philippines — When the new football season in Iceland kicks off on June 21, former Azkals defender Ray Jonsson’s senior women’s team for his hometown of Grindavik is the heavy favorite to win Division II and earn promotion to top-flight football.

This 2020-21 season is Jonsson’s third year at the helm of Grindavik, where he also played for its men’s team. 

“I can finally say that now we have a team that has improved its game and we can compete for promotion,” asserted Jonsson, who was a part of the Philippine team that first made the semifinals of the 2010 Suzuki Cup. 

Grindavik will be led by team captain Gudny Eva Birgisdottir, Iceland Under-16 cog Unnur Stefansdottir and goalkeeper Veronica Smeltzer.

Of Smeltzer, who is American, Jonsson said, “she makes our team better when she is playing.”

Jonsson, one of the stalwarts on the Philippine team to the 2010 Suzuki Cup, donned the national colors until 2014. He played for Global FC in the UFL, but his career there was cut short by an injury.

“I am still disappointed about the injury I got,” admitted Jonsson. He never made it back and instead graduated into coaching. “I am still trying to play even if only in the lower divisions. Last season, I was only to suit up for four matches. I hope to double that number this year. Of course, if I have spare time around my family and coaching the Grindavik women’s team.”

“When I moved back to Iceland in 2015, I worked for my coaching badges and had to start at the fourth division.”

Ray is all set to take his “A” license next week, which will open more opportunities for him.

Jonsson, whose mother hails from Cebu (he speaks fluent Cebuano), believes that despite his team being relatively young (his players are of ages 19 and 19), they have the talent, chemistry and depth to win the second division title.

“Everyone says we are favorites,” he bared. “But we cannot just rely on what people say. We have to go out and do the job. But the goal is get promoted.”

Toroman: Passion, athleticism define Gilas
