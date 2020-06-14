COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Emelio “Chieffy” Caligdong
Courtesy of Rick Olivares
Azkals' Chieffy Caligdong finds new life as football coach in Canada
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2020 - 11:47am

MANILA, Philippines — As a sergeant in the Philippine Air Force, Emelio “Chieffy” Caligdong flew high for flag and country. In addition to his military service (where he also worked on a lot of disaster relief operations), he also suited up for 17 years for the Philippine team on both the junior and senior level. He was a part of the historic Azkals side that booked its first ever semifinals seat in the 2010 Suzuki Cup.

During the Filoil Flying V Sports webcast Usapang Football hosted by this author Saturday evening, June 13, Caligdong, who has since relocated to Ontario, Canada, revealed that he is now coaching youth teams in his new homeland.

Caligdong and his family — wife Renrose and children Roberto Miles, Andrei Robert and Kenzo Vaughn — migrated in 2018.

“Dapat nung 2009 pa sa Texas, USA,” bared five-foot-five speedy midfielder, who scored 18 goals in international play.

However, with the Azkals on an upswing with the appointment of Dan Palami as team manager, things looked up for the hitherto downtrodden squad that was content with not getting blown out by its Asian neighbors.

“Nung matapos na yung football career ko, pamilya ko naman ang pinagbigyan ko. Naghintay sila nung nag-football ako. Ngayon, ako naman,” said Caligdong.

The decision to leave wasn’t difficult. It was a little more difficult when he left his beloved hometown of Barotac Nuveo in Iloilo for Manila.

“Bata pa kasi ako noon,” said the 37-year old. “Bilang sundalo at football player, marami na tayong napuntahan so nasanay din na iba’t ibang lugar yung napupuntahan at nakikita. Dumadami yung experience mo.”

Caligdong hung up his national team boots in 2014 and went into coaching as he gained badges including the AFC B, UEFA B, and most recently, the Canada B licenses.

Today, he is an assistant Under-13 coach for the North Mississauga Soccer club in Ontario, as well as the head coach for the Ontario Development League Boys Under-15 team. “Enjoy din mag-coach dito,” he admitted with his wards a multi-ethnic group. “Malaking bagay yung may previous experience ako. Siyempre, iba yung challenges ng ibang mga lahi. But nakikinig sila. Natuturuan.”

“Ang biggest challenge ko ay yung pag-English,” he quipped. “But I am learning.”

AZKALS FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ateneo's Dani Ravena hits back at victim-blaming
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Amid the controversy of "victim-blaming" social media posts on the Philippine National Police's official assets, the second-generation...
Sports
fbfb
Azkals' Chieffy Caligdong finds new life as football coach in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
During the Filoil Flying V Sports webcast Usapang Football hosted by this author Saturday evening, June 13, Caligdong, who...
Sports
fbfb
Carlsen shows clutch moves
By Edgar De Castro | June 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen easily dismissed Armenian Levon Aronian in the semifinal to move closer to the $265,000 Online Clutch Champions Showdown title.
Sports
fbfb
Players divided on NBA return, rue health, social justice concerns
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The more vocal voice of the opposition is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is set to miss the rest of the season after...
Sports
fbfb
Dwight Ramos will be an impact player in Ateneo, says Baldwin
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
"Dwight's the kind of player that has across the board impact in a game. He's a very intellectual player. He's not just a...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
ONE Championship teases console game
By Luisa Morales | 13 minutes ago
The Singapore-based mixed martial arts promotion teased a possible video game for Sony's newest console the Playstation ...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
SBP pays homage to the late Nic Jorge
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The basketball federation highlighted Jorge's contributions in investing in the grassroots level of basketball with the MILO...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Phil Younghusband's stomach flu game
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
If Michael Jordan had his bad pizza game that was recently talked about in "The Last Dance: documentary, the Philippine men’s...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Yulo better off staying in Japan
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Gymnastics ace Caloy Yulo will continue training in Japan all the way to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and is hoping...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Pinoy hoops pillar passes away
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Philippine basketball, and Philippine sports in general, just lost a pillar – Nic Jorge.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with