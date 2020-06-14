MANILA, Philippines — As a sergeant in the Philippine Air Force, Emelio “Chieffy” Caligdong flew high for flag and country. In addition to his military service (where he also worked on a lot of disaster relief operations), he also suited up for 17 years for the Philippine team on both the junior and senior level. He was a part of the historic Azkals side that booked its first ever semifinals seat in the 2010 Suzuki Cup.

During the Filoil Flying V Sports webcast Usapang Football hosted by this author Saturday evening, June 13, Caligdong, who has since relocated to Ontario, Canada, revealed that he is now coaching youth teams in his new homeland.

Caligdong and his family — wife Renrose and children Roberto Miles, Andrei Robert and Kenzo Vaughn — migrated in 2018.

“Dapat nung 2009 pa sa Texas, USA,” bared five-foot-five speedy midfielder, who scored 18 goals in international play.

However, with the Azkals on an upswing with the appointment of Dan Palami as team manager, things looked up for the hitherto downtrodden squad that was content with not getting blown out by its Asian neighbors.

“Nung matapos na yung football career ko, pamilya ko naman ang pinagbigyan ko. Naghintay sila nung nag-football ako. Ngayon, ako naman,” said Caligdong.

The decision to leave wasn’t difficult. It was a little more difficult when he left his beloved hometown of Barotac Nuveo in Iloilo for Manila.

“Bata pa kasi ako noon,” said the 37-year old. “Bilang sundalo at football player, marami na tayong napuntahan so nasanay din na iba’t ibang lugar yung napupuntahan at nakikita. Dumadami yung experience mo.”

Caligdong hung up his national team boots in 2014 and went into coaching as he gained badges including the AFC B, UEFA B, and most recently, the Canada B licenses.

Today, he is an assistant Under-13 coach for the North Mississauga Soccer club in Ontario, as well as the head coach for the Ontario Development League Boys Under-15 team. “Enjoy din mag-coach dito,” he admitted with his wards a multi-ethnic group. “Malaking bagay yung may previous experience ako. Siyempre, iba yung challenges ng ibang mga lahi. But nakikinig sila. Natuturuan.”

“Ang biggest challenge ko ay yung pag-English,” he quipped. “But I am learning.”