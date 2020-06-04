Report: NBA to bring back 22 teams in modified season return

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 22 teams will make a return to the hardcourt for the 2019-20 NBA season, ESPN reported on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the league is inviting 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams to Disney World in Orlando to finish off the regular season and determine who's in the playoffs.

So the NBA's inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify.

The NBA's back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020

Sources: Joining the 16 current playoff teams in Orlando: New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Antonio in the West and Washington in the East. If the 9th seed is more than 4 games behind the 8th, No. 8 makes playoffs; Fewer than 4 games, a play-in tournament. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020

The league will play eight-regular season games per team while a "play-in" between the eighth and ninth seeds will determine who gets a ticket to the playoffs.

Sources told Wojnarowski that the "play-in" format will give a twice-to-beat advantage for the eighth seed to give them the advantage to clinch the final spot in the postseason.

The play-in format requires a double-elimination format for the 8th seed, a single-elimination for the 9th seed, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020

However, if the ninth seed is more than four games behind the eighth, the play-in tournament will not be utilized and the eighth seed will go to the playoffs.

Western Conference teams headed to Orlando are the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns.

For the East, teams qualified are the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards.

All games are set to be played in Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex and will serve as a single site for an "NBA campus" for games, practices and housing for the teams.

Coaches and players will be allowed to play golf and eat at the public restaurants in the Disney park but will need to practice social distancing and basic health measures.

While players and coaches will be allowed to golf and eat at outdoor restaurants in Disney, they will also be required to maintain social distancing, sources tell @ramonashelburne. https://t.co/X2esAfEPvq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020

The 2019-20 season is set to run from July 31 to October 12. The league is expected to vote to ratify this return plan on Thursday (Friday in Manila).