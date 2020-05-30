YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
Caddies' role reduced in golf’s ‘new normal’
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2020 - 5:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Caddies, long referred to as the golfer’s extension, now see their roles drastically cut based on each club’s implementing rules and guidelines in their respective courses with conforming requirements and restrictions on physical distancing.

In golf’s new normal days, caddies are now barred from interacting with their respective players although some clubs have stationed at 36 caddies in various parts of the course to fix divots, rake bunkers, pick up trash and repair ball marks.

Others also serve as forecaddies to track down errant drives or shots.

Under the new setup. players now have to complete play on their own, though in an arduous manner, including pulling their clubs from the bags themselves, clean their own gear and do the reading on the greens.

Guidelines, all based on the recommendations of the National Golf Association of the Philippines, the country’s governing body for the sport, and approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force, actually vary from one golf club to another, though in minor details.

At Ayala Greenfield in Laguna, which will reopen on Tuesday, a three-some-only flight can tap a caddie each but the latter aren’t allowed to touch the players’ equipment and personal stuff although they can help their players on the greens and club selection.

At Canlubang, each flight is also limited to three players with two forecaddies, Eagle Ridge has also set a three-player/two caddie limit for each flight but like at Greenfield and the rest, they aren’t allowed to touch the players’ equipment and personal belongings.

Luisita and Forest Hills, meanwhile, allow four players in each flight with the same number of forecaddies but zero interaction, so does at Mt. Malarayat although caddies can ask permission from their players to touch their equipment using club issued rubber gloves.

At South Forbes, only two players per flight are allowed with one caddie each riding their own cart.

Other clubs adopting practically the same measures in line with the government’s drive to help curb the spread of coronavirus are Alta Vista in Cebu, Apo in Davao, Beverly Place in Pampanga, Calatagan Golf Club in Batangas, Caliraya Springs in Laguna;

Eastridge in Binangonan, Forest Hills in Antipolo, Southwoods in Cavite, Negros Occidental in Bacolod, Orchard in Cavite, Palos Verdes in Davao, Pinewoods in Baguio, Pradera Verde in Pampanga, Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro and Royal Northwoods in Bulacan, among others.

