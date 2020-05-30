YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
Pauline Lopez during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
STAR/Joey Mendoza
SEAG champ Pauline Lopez sets up drive for girls affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2020 - 1:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Pauline Lopez is helping out girls in vulnerable communities amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Lopez, who copped two taekwondo gold medals during the last SEA Games here in Manila, teamed up with fellow SEAG gold medalist Joan Orbon and Fundlife International in her efforts.

Fundlife has been providing relief goods to families since the start of the enhanced community quarantine last March.

"As we all come to terms with the reality of COVID-19 and staying at home to save lives, I am choosing to stand with all girls who are not lucky enough to have food security, a safe shelter that is free from abuse and violence and who are unable to access education," Lopez said.

“I am using my platform #StandWithGirls and raise awareness for all girls who are living in poverty and/or are at risk of violence in the place where they should feel the safest — their homes," she added.

Lopez was also hailed UAAP Season 79 Rookie of the Year in taekwondo for Ateneo.

